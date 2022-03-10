Donut dispute: The family that runs Kane’s Donuts is heading to court

It’s a sign of tumult at the much-loved shop, which has long drawn doughnut connoisseurs to Saugus. Kane’s was founded in 1955 and purchased by the Delios family three decades later. Eventually, Peter and Kay Delois gave Kane’s to their five children — Paul, Maria, Peter Jr., Stephen, and Catherine. Ownership was split evenly between the group, according to the lawsuit, until this summer.

Kane’s Donuts president and CEO Paul Delios filed a lawsuit against his siblings last week, alleging that they’re trying to oust him from the beloved business. The complaint in Suffolk Superior Court seeks monetary damages and a temporary ruling that would maintain the current structure of the company.

There’s a new family feud in town. This one comes with doughnuts.

Advertisement

That’s when tensions began.

The complaint, filed by Paul, describes him as the foundation of Kane’s, working long hours and growing sales from $500,000 to $8 million as the company has opened a store in downtown Boston and in a higher-visibility spot on Route 1. His siblings, instead, are painted as “unfit to run the companies” and willing to scrap his 15-year legacy. They’re “interfering with Paul’s leadership, wasting corporate assets, and otherwise trying to freeze him out,” the lawsuit reads.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

In the 21-page complaint, Paul says that the so-called “Gang of Four” reduced his salary by half — to $2,000 per week — to limit his power, conducted a “baseless investigation” against him for wrongdoing, and threatened to fire him.

(Neither Paul, his attorneys, or his siblings immediately responded to requests for comment.)

He goes on to claim he’s the “only financially successful one of the group” and does not mince words when it comes to family.

There’s Maria, a beautician who “self-anointing as ‘head baker’ came without a minute of kitchen management experience.” Peter, too, cannot balance a checkbook, and Catherine lacks executive experience, according to Paul. The last of the siblings, Stephen, held the position of head baker until July 2021, when he was fired for “sexually inappropriate and harassing behavior” toward eight employees, the lawsuit reads.

Advertisement

The investigation into Stephen allegedly prompted infighting in the family. And Paul — “dismayed” — decided to sell his stake in Kane’s for $1 million last summer. The siblings initially accepted, then reversed course.

When that initial deal fell through, Paul chose instead to buy Stephen’s 20 percent in the company. He accepted a $1 million offer, and the purchase was slated to close in November, the lawsuit states.

Now, the back and forth over ownership has added to the mess. The complaint alleges that Stephen has wrongfully continued to entertain offers for his stake in Kane’s from the remaining siblings, though he’s “obligated to sell his stock to Paul.” Paul also alleges that the siblings moved to withdraw capital from the company to cover the down payment on Stephen’s shares — an “ill-conceived” move Paul says could render Kane’s financially insolvent, while he remains the guarantor of the business loans.

Kane’s operates two locations in Saugus and another in Boston’s Financial District. It also ships its doughnuts nationwide through Goldbelly.

The lawsuit is far from the first time family tensions have spilled into business in the Boston area.

Beloved local supermarket chain Market Basket, of course, was at the center of a massive dispute in 2014, when cousins Arthur S. and Arthur T. Demoulas had a falling out that prompted worker walkouts and customer rallies to re-install “Artie T.” at the top of the Tewksbury-based company.

Advertisement

The brothers that were once behind Legal Sea Foods went through a similar fight in the 1990s. Marc Berkowitz charged his brother, Roger, with freezing him out of the family businesses. Roger likened him to a “chronic back problem” until a settlement was reached, and Marc left the company.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.