Goldman Sachs to exit Russia in Wall Street’s first pullout

Goldman Sachs said it plans to close its operations in Russia, the first major Wall Street bank to leave in response to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements," the company said Thursday in an emailed statement. "We are focused on supporting our clients across the globe in managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and ensuring the well-being of our people."

The Wall Street powerhouse has maintained a presence in Russia in recent years, but the country doesn't amount to a meaningful portion of its global banking business. At the end of 2021, the firm's total credit exposure to Russia was $650 million, most of which was tied to non-sovereign counterparties or borrowers.