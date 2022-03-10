HR is thrilled to welcome you back to the office — including employees who have gone feral!

But first let me take a moment to request that you kindly disregard the email you likely received 17 seconds ago, which was meant for managers only, and may be open to “misinterpretation.”

With our return-to-office almost upon us, a big thank you from Human Resources to those of you who took the time to respond to our “be back better” survey. We listened, and this email will outline the employee-first changes we’re proud to institute!

In the section on “how to handle employees who have become feral,” the word “feral” was meant as a compliment, a way to describe colleagues who exercised so much during the pandemic, and who were so focused on their work that they didn’t waste time on “grooming,” that they now resemble brave and nimble animals.

Advertisement

You may have also felt unsettled by the sentence that read, “This absurd pandering to staff will end once the traditional employer-employee relationship is restored, at which point we will go back to requiring things that should be taken for granted, like, uh, hows about you show up at the office without making a production out of it?” Please know that this was a typo.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Regarding the section on hybrid schedules, the part about the company levying a fee, airline-style, on employees who select to work in-office on the most-coveted days, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, was written in jest. And just to be clear, workers who show a pattern of choosing in-office days that differ from their boss’s schedule will not be secretly monitored to make sure they show up. That was also a joke. HA HA HA.

To clarify something else that might be confusing from the note: When I wrote “NOT GOING TO HAPPEN” about the list of improvements that members of the Morale Improvement Committee diligently spent months compiling, I inadvertently left off the first and last parts of the sentence. It should have read, “Ignoring suggestions from our valued employee-partners is NOT GOING TO HAPPEN on my watch.”

Advertisement

Regarding those wonderful suggestions to incorporate pandemic-acquired hobbies into the workplace, please know that while we will not be able to institute them immediately, installing a potter’s wheel and kiln, a bread-making zone, and a personal Netflix room for each employee remain corporate priorities.

We are studying the feasibility of adding “Work From Home Caps,” which, when fitted over cubicles, allow employees the privacy to work at their desks while wearing a honey, olive oil and avocado purifying face mask, for example, or to participate in a Zoom meeting, camera-off, from the downward dog position.

And now, finally, let’s get to the exciting changes you’ll notice in the workplace! In honor of the 98 percent of you who said you would prefer to continue working from home, and rated your desire to resume your daily two-hour round-trip commute “literally the last thing in the world I want to do,” we’re adding a few special features:

a DIY room where you can paint a dining room wall (albeit not your own), or go through an attic and get rid of things (again, not your own, but our new Director of Wellness has assured us it will feel therapeutic anyway).

A remodeled cafeteria to make you feel like you’re in your own kitchen! In place of the high-end salads and sandwiches we offered at a reduced rate pre-pandemic, you’ll find a wall of refrigerators stocked with questionable leftovers. Please wear plastic gloves as you pick through the Tupperware.

For those missing joyful moments with their children throughout the day, child actors have been hired, with an emphasis on infants, newly mobile toddlers, and sullen, yet interactive, teens.

We can’t wait to see each and everyone of you soon (next Monday, 9 a.m. sharp)!

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.