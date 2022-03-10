After eight months away, our marriage is different

Q. I had to leave the state to take care of my mother. This separated me from my husband for eight months. We talked every day on the phone.

I came home after I had taken care of business. Things are different now, and I think it’s all in my head — or is it? He never got into Facebook or had his phone like glue next to him before this. I come back and all of a sudden he’s talking to a friend (male), supposedly from the Army. He never ever mentioned this guy.

He is so sensitive with his phone. I have mentioned this to him and he said, “I’m not doing anything. You’re oversensitive for some reason.” Really? I don’t think so. I have been married to him for 15 years! I know him better than he knows himself. Meredith, has too much time passed between us? Are we trying to keep something together when you can’t use Elmer’s glue to hold together two pieces of wood? Thank you.

CONFUSED HOUSEWIFE

A. Eight months is a long time. Even with daily phone calls, it makes sense that he developed new routines, new people to contact, even new games to play on whatever technology is around him. Meanwhile, you expected to return to your home as you left it. That wasn’t going to happen.

Also, you probably returned exhausted from caregiving, and on his side there might be some complicated feelings about what it was like to have you away for so long, prioritizing someone else, even someone as important as a parent.

I guess I’m saying that yeah, maybe he’s keeping secrets, but more likely there’s resentment, a new schedule, and an old friend who joined the inner circle. It’s possible.

Instead of trying to get that phone in your hands (or out of his), make some plans. What can you do together now that you’re back? What can you share?

Also, what about getting some help? One conversation with a counselor might give you tools for better ways of dealing with this. There are caregiving support groups for people whose lives have changed after helping a parent. If your husband was in the military, there might be services available to both of you. There’s something familiar there, too, right? The idea of a spouse going away for many months and then returning to a household that’s moved on in a new way. A counselor within the military community might be the best person to help you both make this better.

READERS RESPOND:

I think it odd that your husband never visited you when you were away and you made no effort to visit him. There’s more here than reentry problems.

^We don’t know how far away she was ... during a pandemic.

All you really can do is move forward from here. You can’t wave a wand and make it go back to the way it was. Tell him you want to reconnect, go away for a romantic weekend, start taking walks after dinner, whatever. But move with what you have and don’t nag about the way it used to be.

Eight months is a long time to be apart. Did you expect him to sit in the house and do nothing while you were gone? Of course he found new friends and hobbies. Daily phone calls are not enough to keep a marriage going for that long; you need to reconnect with him again. Go to a marriage counselor if you don’t know how to do that.

“I know him better than he knows himself.” I would avoid sentiments and attitudes like this, letter writer. Actually, the person you know best is you, and the person who knows him best is himself. I get you’ve been married a long time, but it can be stifling when someone tries to take the wheel of your life because they assume they know best. Especially since you’ve been gone for eight months — I’d find that kind of insulting. Yes, you know him well, but he has spent every single day of his life with himself.

We’ve been married a lot longer than 15 years. After reading today’s letter I asked my wife if she knew me better than I know myself. She said she knows me very well indeed but better than I knew myself? Nah.

RETSMAHX

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.