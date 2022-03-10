Curling on the Cape, stars in Sun Valley, and Americans in Australia

Celebrate human-powered adventure during a virtual film festival that highlights explorers who embrace the world on two wheels. The 13th annual Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival features nine films, including the festival’s first teen-directed screening, “4 Countries, 4 Bikes, 1 Day,” by Italian screenwriter Frederick Joseph Garnerone. Watch former pro racer Rebecca Rusch as she rides a fat bike 350 miles across the frozen Alaska wilderness and see a short film about a Korean teacher who started riding because he was fed up with teaching by Zoom. Other adventures take you to the Alps, Oman, Luxembourg, and Oregon. $21 per household. Watch from March 24, 7 p.m., through March 29, 11:59 p.m. The event, run by Arlington-based Ciclismo Classico, benefits the nonprofit Adventure Cycling Association. ciclismoclassico.com/filmfest

Try your hand at curling in the oceanfront Après Sea Lodge at the Cape’s newly renovated Pelham House Resort. Handout

Cape resort offers curling

Try your hand at curling in the oceanfront Après Sea Lodge at the Cape’s newly renovated Pelham House Resort. The Dennis Port resort converted its Sea Level Lounge into a lodge with two curling lanes and cozy ski-lodge décor. The curling lanes are open Thursdays through Sundays through March 25. When you aren’t pushing “stones” down a sheet of ice, enjoy walks along the ocean, your renovated room (30 have ocean views), and the new swimming pool and jacuzzi. The Apres Sea Lodge Curling Package starts at $325, including a one-night stay in an ocean-view room, $50 to spend at the lodge or onsite Rooftop Restaurant, and a 45-minute curling session with free hot chocolate, flatbread pizza, and cookies; $125 for each additional 45-minute curling slot. An onsite curling host can explain the rules of the game. 508-398-6076, www.pelhamhouseresort.com

Enjoy cutting-edge films, attend a screenwriters’ event, and hear from entertainment luminaries such as Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler (shown) at the 11th annual Sun Valley Film Festival, March 30 through April 3 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Winter/Getty

THERE

See the stars in Sun Valley

Enjoy cutting-edge films, attend a screenwriters’ event, and hear from entertainment luminaries such as Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler at the 11th annual Sun Valley Film Festival, March 30 through April 3 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The event happens in person this year, but viewers can also enjoy the festival virtually. Harrelson and Poehler will each receive the SVFF Vision Award on April 2 for their contributions to the art of cinema and will also participate in Coffee Talks to discuss their career achievements (tickets available to both events; Harrelson on April 1, Poehler on April 2). Passes range from the Film Pass ($200) for access to all screenings and Coffee Talks to the SVFF Patron Pass ($2,500) for access to all films, parties, and panels, a gift bag, and more. www.sunvalleyfilmfestival.org

All states in Australia have reopened to fully vaccinated US travelers, giving visitors access to UNESCO World Heritage parks, Aboriginal culture, and epic scenery for the first time in two years. Handout

Australia welcomes visitors

All states in Australia have reopened to fully vaccinated US travelers, giving visitors access to UNESCO World Heritage parks, Aboriginal culture, and epic scenery for the first time in two years. US visitors must still get an Australian travel visa, but fully vaccinated travelers can enter the state without having to quarantine. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers need a valid travel exemption to enter the country and must quarantine upon arrival. Visitors must be fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration and provide proof of vaccination status, along with a negative PCR or rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of departing the United States (unless a medical exemption applies). www.australia.gov.au/travelling-to-australia

Think Tank Photo makes four Hydrophobia rain covers that fit DSLR and mirrorless cameras with different size lenses. Handout

EVERYWHERE

Protect your camera while shooting

Since cameras and wet weather don’t mix, a good waterproof “jacket” for your camera can save the day—and protect your expensive gear. Think Tank Photo makes four Hydrophobia rain covers that fit DSLR and mirrorless cameras with different size lenses. Choose a cover that fits a DSLR with a 24-70mm lens to one that can accommodate a DSLR or mirrorless with a 300-600mm lens. Slip your camera into the cover and secure it with the attached Velcro strap, fit the eyepiece through an opening (buy a separate screw-on round or square eyepiece compatible with your camera), then secure the cover around your lens using Velcro straps. You can view your camera’s LCD screen and settings through a clear window and still attach your camera to a tripod. Slip your hands into the cover’s two sleeves — one on each side — so you can work the controls and make any adjustments with the cover on (a drawstring on each sleeve lets you cinch the opening closed in case of driving rain). The cover folds up and packs into a carry case for travel. $114.75-$149.75. www.thinktankphoto.com

A portable safe for valuables

Not all hotel rooms come with a safe or a good place to stash valuables. TROVA GO +plus lets you stash jewelry, cash, credit cards, and other small items in an unassuming lockable case that you can leave in your room or throw in a beach bag, daypack, or purse for on the go. The case, made from lightweight aluminum alloy, connects wirelessly to your phone. Download the app and register for an account; then you can use your phone to unlock this mini biometric safe and even locate the TROVA GO using your smartphone’s GPS. It has a silicone seal, a ring clip inside, and a lid strap to hold a phone or other items in place. The device can even send you a notification if it’s left open or left behind. $249. www.trovaofficial.com

