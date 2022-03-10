It’s better for the future of Yellowstone if tourists spread out their visits. Here’s how and why to go in winter.

“This thermal basin is particularly volatile and unpredictable,” the sign read. We were entering Biscuit Basin, a popular hydrothermal area in Yellowstone National Park, following a guide along an icy, snow-packed boardwalk. It was dark and cold and eerie, nighttime in the middle of a gusty snowstorm, entering a land of bubbling pits, steaming springs, and gurgling geysers. The air was rotten-egg foul. “I feel like Bilbo Baggins journeying to Middle-earth,” Angela, our traveling companion, whispered.

Watch for bison, our guide told us; they like the warm earth. We paused at Sapphire Pool, named for its crystal-clear, blue waters, surrounded by knobby, putty-like formations and mats of colorful microorganisms — oozing, running bacteria, millions of years old. We penguin-walked the lollipop loop trail, thankful for our crampons, arriving at Jewel Geyser just when it began to bubble. In a few minutes, the geyser erupted, sending sprays and steam out its red, cone-shaped vent.

“You guys are the elite of the elite,” our guide told the small group, when we were back in the big-tired snow coach. “Only about 3 percent of visitors to Yellowstone come in winter, and only 1 percent of those go out at night.”

Yellowstone National Park saw a record number of visits 4.8 million in 2021, often causing mile-long lines at the entrances and road clogs near wildlife sightings and popular sights. (The park tracks visits, not visitors, as some visitors may come in and out of the park.) There were more than a million visits in July 2021 alone. The headlines were dire: Loving our National Parks to Death. Experts assured us that wildly scenic and dynamic Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first national park, will continue to survive, if we take care. And one of the ways to do that is to visit during winter, spreading out visitor numbers so there’s less of an impact on the environment. It’s not for everyone. But if you can brave the temps (wear those layers!) and manage the logistics (planes, connections, buses, shuttles, snow coaches, skis and snowshoes!), it’s a stunning experience like no other, and you’ll have it to yourself. Fewer than 1,000 people visit the more than 2.2-million-acre park on a typical winter day, and are rewarded with up-close wildlife sightings, and unobstructed, lonely views of expansive snowfields, towering peaks, and some 10,000 hot springs and geysers, the largest concentration of thermal features in the world.

Yellowstone National Park had a record number of visits in 2021 — some 4.8 million — but only three percent during winter. Pamela Wright

“This is surreal,” the man next to us said as we waited for Old Faithful to erupt. “Thirteen. That’s how many people are here right now. Do you know what this place is like in summer?!!” We’d heard — many times. But at that moment, we had first-row seats to the most popular show in town. We listened as Old Faithful warmed up, frothing and foaming until it erupted, shooting boiling water and steam more than 100 feet into the air.

We were staying at the Old Faithful Snow Lodge, within sight of the famous geyser. It’s one of two lodges that remain open in winter; the first night we spent at Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel near the park’s north entrance. A variety of daily guided excursions are offered at each lodge, along with shuttles back and forth from Mammoth and Old Faithful Snow Lodge. We signed up for three, including Wake Up to Wildlife; Grand Canyon of Yellowstone; and Steam, Stars, and Winter Soundscapes.

A bighorn sheep balances on a ledge in Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park. Pamela Wright

Wake Up to Wildlife

We didn’t look at the outside thermometer when we boarded the snow coach at 6:15 a.m. for the guided excursion into animal-rich Lamar Valley. It was still dark, as we slowly drove the snow-packed roads along the Lamar River, heading to the northeastern corner of the park. Kirk, our guide and driver, was a fountain of information about the park and its wild inhabitants, and an entertaining storyteller. We heard of John Colter, believed to be the first white man to explore what would later become Yellowstone Park. We heard of Colter’s famous run (allegedly done buck naked to escape Blackfoot warriors). We heard about the near extinction of the bison and their remarkable recovery. Today, the park is home to about 5,000 bison. We also learned about the wolf packs roaming Yellowstone; there are currently about 100 in the park.

We crossed the Yellowstone River, the largest undammed river in the lower 48 states, “running 671 miles unaltered by mankind,” Kirk said.

We saw bison everywhere, a bald eagle sitting in a snag, and elk hiding in the brush. We stopped to admire a proud and handsome bighorn sheep balancing on a ledge, and later got a look at moose grazing in the willows. Our biggest thrill was a peek through the spotting scope into a small, shallow bear den, where mama and two babies were sleeping the winter away. There it was: mama bear’s big paw sticking outside the den!

“We sometimes call Lamar Valley the Serengeti of the Lower 48,” Kirk said.

The colors of the steep walls of the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone — green, brown and orange — peek through the snow and ice. Pamela Wright

The Canyon Day Tour

This long, full-day trip traversed the upper loop of the park and included a wide variety of landscapes. We left Old Faithful Snow Lodge early morning, crossed the Continental Divide, before reaching the western shores of Yellowstone Lake, the largest high-elevation lake in North America, at 7,733 feet. The Yellowstone River empties into the northern section of lake; we followed the river into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River. Along the way, we spotted wolf tracks in the road, “from the Wapiti pack,” our guide said. “They’re the only ones who use the road.”

The Grand Canyon of Yellowstone was a stunning surprise, a giant 30-mile-wide and 45-mile-long caldera. The colors of the steep walls — green, brown and orange — peek through the snow and ice. “It really changes clothes in the winter,” April, our guide, said. “It’s so pretty.” We agreed. We walked to scenic overlooks for views of the 109-foot Lower Falls, surrounded by a massive ice dome, and the 308-foot Lower Falls. On our way out of the canyon, we saw trumpeter swans feeding in the river and ravens in the sky, scouting for food.

Norris Geyser Basin is not typically included in this tour (a separate half-day tour of the basin is offered), but we had a small group that didn’t dally, and we were able to make a stop. “This is the hottest, oldest, and most active of the park’s thermal areas,” April said. It is a strange, bizarre landscape of boiling pits and acidic holes, and is also home to Steamboat Geyser, the tallest geyser in the world at 300 to 400 feet.

Steam, Stars and Winter Soundscapes

There is something very special and unreal about being outside in winter in Yellowstone’s dramatic, otherworldly landscape. After visiting Biscuit Basin, we carefully walked the boardwalks through Black Sand Basin, named for the rare black obsidian (volcanic glass) that’s formed when lava cools quickly. We followed the boardwalk past hot pools to the small erupting Cliff Geyser.

The tour ended at Kepler Cascades. We heard them before we saw them. The guide shined a flashlight into the dark, snow-filled forest, revealing a beautiful set of cascades. We lingered as long as our fingers and toes could take it.

“In summer?” our guide said. “There’s someone directing traffic here.” We had it to ourselves.

Tips for traveling in Yellowstone National Park

We asked Dylan Hoffman, the director of sustainability at Xanterra Travel Collection, Yellowstone’s concessions management company, for his tips on visiting the park. Here’s his advice.

Understand that your actions have an impact. “This is the largest intact ecosystem in the Lower 48, and the decisions you make everyday make a difference,” Hoffman says. Do your homework before you go; make sure you’re a good fit for an outdoor national park vacation. “It’s a wild place, a bit of an antiquated experience,” he says. “Not everyone is suited for it.” Obey the rules. Stepping off the boardwalks, for example, can damage fragile environments, and be dangerous. “Bad outcomes are usually the result of bad choices,” he says. Put down your cellphone, just listen and observe. Limit (or forget) those selfies! Get up early or join an evening excursion. Visit in shoulder season. Take a hike. “Ninety-eight percent of visitors don’t get out of eyesight of their cars,” says Hoffman. Remember it’s a privilege to be there.

