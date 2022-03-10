Josh Bhatti on getting to Pakistan and Rwanda, guilt-free vacations, and kicking back in St. John

Favorite vacation destination? [It’s] the end of winter, so first place that comes to mind is St. John. It’s beautiful, quiet, and an easy place to get to for a long weekend away.

Given his concert promotion and music venue management responsibilities, Josh Bhatti is often on the road for work. But when he wants to unwind and get away on a vacation, it’s St. John in the Caribbean that calls his name. “It’s such a quiet island; there are no cruise ships, no hotels on the beach. … It’s very peaceful and relaxing,” said Bhatti, who is vice president of The Bowery Presents’ Boston office. The 41-year-old Plainville native is especially busy these days with the impending opening of his company’s new Allston spot, Roadrunner, New England’s largest indoor general admission venue. The first concert at the 3,500-person venue, featuring Billy Strings, is scheduled for March 15. “With Roadrunner, we’ve taken what we’ve learned along the way building venues and have really looked at it from the fan experience with things like unobstructed sight lines, tiered seating in the balcony, comfortable bars and bathrooms, and things like that,” Bhatti said. “We want to extend as much hospitality as possible when people are guests in our venue.” We caught up with Bhatti, who lives in Westwood with his wife, Stephanie, a buyer for Reebok, and their two sons, Jackson, 10, and Matthew, 8, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Nothing says vacation like a good gin and tonic. The key is the tonic though – don’t skimp there.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? Rwanda. I was an international affairs major with a focus on Africa in college [at George Washington University]. Rwanda is a beautiful country that has rebounded from years of turmoil into a gorgeous and welcoming destination. Another place on my bucket list is Pakistan. My dad is a Pakistani immigrant who came to Boston in 1971. It’s not the most stable place now, but I would like to visit at some point.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? My headphones ... and an EpiPen. Tree nut allergy … I feel like I was the original peanut allergy kid in school. Certainly no peanut-free tables as a kid.

Aisle or window? Aisle by day, window by night. I hate disturbing people when I’m on the window, but you can’t beat the window to catch some sleep.

Favorite childhood travel memory? My grandparents had a house in Marion, right on the water. It’s not far and the house was quaint, but the location and memories were magic.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? There is no guilt while traveling; that would take the fun out of it.

Best travel tip? Pack light and hydrate.