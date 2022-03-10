A study ranked the 10 best US Wordle cities. Two are in New England.

According to a recent study that analyzed such Twitter data to find the cities, states, and countries with the best Wordle averages in the world, two of the Top 10 Wordle-scoring cities in the United States are right here in New England. (Of course, only tweeted results were analyzed.)

That may be, but you might not be as good as fellow Wordlers in Malden and Portsmouth, N.H., who have tweeted about their Wordle successes.

The study, conducted by WordTips, found that these cities have the best Wordle scores: St. Paul (the Wordlers there average 3.51 guesses); Reading, Pa. (3.56); Ann Arbor, Mich. (3.59); Berkeley, Calif. (3.61); Malden and Tulsa, Okla. (3.62); Richmond (3.63); Portsmouth (3.64); Waukesha, Wis. (3.64); and Nashville (3.66).

Advertisement

Among the study’s other findings:

As a country of Wordle players, we’re not that great. The United States ranked 18th in the world, with a national average of 3.92 guesses per game. The top honor goes to Sweden, with an average of 3.72 guesses.

Outside the United States, Canberra, Australia, is the city with the best Wordle average: 3.58 guesses.

The state with the best Wordle average? North Dakota (3.65).

As for New England states, New Hampshire wins, with an average of 3.73 guesses. Vermont ranks second at 3.83, followed by Connecticut, 3.87; Massachusetts, 3.91; Rhode Island, 3.99; and Maine, 4.04.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

WordTips is a website that’s evidently dedicated to all things word games and related data. (Looking for a three-letter word with a “u” in it? Some ideas for 8-letter words? You can get help with Scrabble and Words with Friends there, too.)

According to the site: “WordTips loves Wordle so much that we even made a Wordle word finder to help everyone practice. But with a whole day to wait until the next Wordle comes out, we decided to spend some time analyzing Twitter data to find the countries, states, and cities with the best Wordle averages in the world.”

They pulled some 200,000 #wordle tweets in January. “To qualify, we were looking for the score presented as a fraction (e.g., 3/6 or 5/6) and the grid of colored squares,” WordTips explained in the methodology section of its study.

Advertisement

All states averaged in the three to four guesses range, with North Dakota on top, and Alaska and Nebraska tied at the bottom (4.22).

For the record, New York, the home state of Wordle founder Josh Wardle, averages 3.84.

Wardle, a software engineer from Brooklyn, created the online word game for his word game-loving partner. The New York Times bought the game in January for “a price in the low-seven figures.”

For those who don’t know, Wordle is free. You play on your Web brower. There is a new five-letter word each day, and you get six guesses at what it is.

Play now while you can: The WordTips study calculated that Wordle will run out of new five-letter words by 2028 if it continues in its current form without repetition.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.