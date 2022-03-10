Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Common Craft opens soon at the Burlington Mall (75 Middlesex Turnpike), a massive beer hall spread out over several tap rooms, with beer from indie producers such as Malden’s Idle Hands , specializing in Belgian ale, and Brattleboro, Vt.’s Hermit Thrust, offering sour beers using local yeast. There’s also a wine room, an outdoor patio for events such as tiki nights and Oktoberfest, and gastropub-style cuisine. The mall also welcomes New York-based Parm later this month, new from Major Food Group. They run Contessa in Boston (one of the city’s toughest reservations), as well as Manhattan hot spots like Carbone . Get parms (chicken, eggplant), pastas, and cannoli.

Coming soon: Neapolitan-style pizzeria Source opens at Fenway’s Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive) later this month, slinging signature pepperoni pies, plus a “Fenway” made with smoked ricotta, sweet sausage, sweet potatoes, eggs, and garlic truffle oil and a pie topped with lobster, tartar sauce, and lettuce. Its first branch opened in Harvard Square in 2020.

Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day: Feeling lucky? Lots of local restaurants have special menus for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17. Here’s a sampling.

In the Theater District, The Banks Fish House (406 Stuart St.) serves a corned beef and fried oyster sandwich on rye with cabbage slaw, plus Guinness pints, at lunch and dinner.

In Boston and Cambridge, Summer Shack preps a traditional boiled dinner special for $25: boiled beets, carrots, cabbage, potatoes, horseradish, and more (50 Dalton St., Boston and 149 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge).

In the Back Bay, Grill 23 (161 Berkeley St.) pours themed cocktails like the Belfast Mule, a twist on the Moscow Mule, with Irish whiskey and ginger beer.

Near Fenway Park, The Lansdowne Pub (9 Lansdowne St.) begins partying at 10 a.m. with live music plus a traditional corned beef dinner and shepherd’s pie. If you’d prefer a more sophisticated evening, visit The Liberty Hotel’s Clink (215 Charles St.) for a four-course whiskey tipple dinner with charred Irish lamb, seared scallops, Irish bleu cheese pudding, and more.

Advertisement

And at City Tap House (10 Boston Wharf Road), try nachos topped with corned beef and beer cheese and a brownie made with green chocolate and Lucky Charms.

Tacos: Clover Food Lab introduces a Taco Tuesday meal subscription box, with beans, salsas, Mi Tierra corn tortillas, and fillings — with add-ons such as tortilla soup and breakfast tacos. Sign up at www.cloverfoodlab.com.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.