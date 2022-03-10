fb-pixel Skip to main content

1 person injured, 8 others displaced, in 2-alarm fire in Fenway apartment building

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated March 10, 2022, 49 minutes ago

Several disabled residents of a Fenway apartment building had to be helped to safety when a 2- alarm fire broke out Thursday evening, according to the Boston Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital, and eight others displaced in the fire at 80 Peterborough St., the department said around 6 p.m. on Twitter.

“Several mobility challenged residents were assisted to exit building,” the department wrote.

The building’s management also responded to the scene to assist with water damage to two adjacent basement units, the department said.

A department spokesman could not be reached for comment.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Advertisement

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video