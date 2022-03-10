1 person injured, 8 others displaced, in 2-alarm fire in Fenway apartment building

Several disabled residents of a Fenway apartment building had to be helped to safety when a 2- alarm fire broke out Thursday evening, according to the Boston Fire Department.
One person was taken to the hospital, and eight others displaced in the fire at 80 Peterborough St., the department said around 6 p.m. on Twitter.
“Several mobility challenged residents were assisted to exit building,” the department wrote.
The building’s management also responded to the scene to assist with water damage to two adjacent basement units, the department said.
A department spokesman could not be reached for comment.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
