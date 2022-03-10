14-year-old boy charged with armed robbery in Tyngsborough, police say

“Officers and detectives responded immediately to the store, and learned that a male had entered the store, demanded cash, and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a store clerk,” the statement said.

Tyngsborough police responded to 168 Middlesex Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. to a report that a male had allegedly robbed a convenience store, according to the statement.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon with armed robbery and being a minor in possession of a BB gun after he allegedly attempted to rob a convenience store in Tyngsborough, police said in a statement .

Police said the suspect then “fled on foot toward Westford Road with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Officers Evan Donnelly and Edward Caissie saw a person who matched the suspect’s description running toward Westford Road as well as through a wooded area and Bridgeview Condominiums, police said. Donnelly pursued the suspect, and Caissie drove his cruiser near the area of 90 Westford Road, according to the statement.

Police said Caissie saw the suspect holding what appeared to be a handgun behind a building, approached him, and ordered him to drop his weapon.

“The suspect dropped the weapon and informed officers that it was fake. He was taken into custody without further incident,” the statement said. The weapon was determined to be a BB gun, police said.

The juvenile is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lowell Juvenile Court.

