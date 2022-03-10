Best things to do in RI this week: March 11-18

After two years, Newport’s parade is back, baby. The 66th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off March 12 at 11 a.m. from City Hall, rain or shine. Marchers proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church, according to the parade’s site, and includes pipe bands, marching bands, fife and drum corps, “Clown Units,” (I’m intrigued) and more. #WearGreen. Details here .

Top ‘o the mornin’ to ya, Rhody. It’s St. Patty’s Week, and I’m already wearing my leprechaun outfit. (Too much?) Oh well. I’m pumped. Because from St. Patty’s Day festivities to bonsai trees, we’re about to follow the rainbow into a pot o’ calendar gold…

But before the march, a party: Newport’s Hibernian Hall hosts a pre-parade celebration with hors d’oeuvres, DJ and live Celtic music, March 11 at 6 p.m., according to the parade site. Free admission. 2 Wellington Ave., Newport. 401-847-8671.

And after the march, another party — this one’s for the whole fam. The 14th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Family Celebration is a non-alcohol event on March 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Think bag pipers, Irish step dancers, face painting, and the like. At Location Martin Recreation Center, 35 Golden Hill St. Details here.

PARADE FUEL

Plenty of Newport restaurants are offering specials that day for parade-goers. To name a few:

$19.95. Call 401-849-6334 to reserve. Details here. Brick Alley Pub’s St. Patrick’s Parade Day Breakfast Buffet starts at 8 a.m. Menu includes corned beef hash, eggs Benedict, waffles, sausage, mini-potato pancakes, and breakfast pizza.

464 Thames. 401-236-1760. Details here . Wally’s Weiners, on the marchers’ route, is opening at 9 a.m . that day for the Rhody Breakfast of Champions: Saugy dogs.

Details here. The Gas Lamp Grille hosts a post-parade concert with The Complaints at 8 p.m. 206 Thames St.

The Top of Pelham is hosting a family-friendly parade day celebration with dueling pianos shows and more. Details here

One Bellevue Ave. 401-847-3300. Reserve online. Details here. The historic Hotel Viking is planning ahead and offering a next-day “Cure.” (“Some know of it as ‘Hair of the Dog’ but the Irish call it ‘Going for a Cure,’” they posted on their website. They’re offering “classic brunch items with an Irish twist” for “conquering your hangover.”

BACK IN BLACK

Two-time Grammy winning stand-up Lewis Black brings the LOLs — and his trademark shouting and ranting— to The Vets March 12. In fact the longtime “Daily Show” regular literally played Anger in Pixar’s 2015 movie “Inside Out.” 8 p.m. Tickets from $45. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

A PADDY’S DAY STROLL

Not a big marcher? How about a stroll? Shop your way through a “St. Patrick’s Day Stroll” at Hope Artiste’s Village, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop local vendors, crafters and makers — think jewelry, candles, hand-made wares. 1005 Main St., Pawtucket. Details here.

FREE DEAD SHOW

Hope Artiste Village: Come for the hand-made art, stay for the free Grateful Dead tribute. I’m digging your vibes this weekend, Pawtucket. The Met hosts a free concert featuring So Many Rhodes, a Rhode-based Dead tribute band. Free. March 13. Doors 4 p.m., show 5-8 p.m. 1005 Main St. Details here.

THE PROM AT PPAC

Grab a date or go stag to “The Prom” at PPAC. The best part? It’s not a real prom, no one has to rent a tux, and there’s no chem test to cram for later this weekend. Broadway’s hit comedy musical “The Prom” runs through March 13. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

LAST CALL!

… For Craft Beer Week. Yup, the Rhode Island Brewers Guild’s inaugural Rhode Island Craft Beer Week runs through March 13, and there are still loads of happenings. Learn more here. Calendar here.

BONSAI AND BEER

The collab we didn’t know we needed.

If you’ve ever longed to learn to bonsai (insert hand-up emoji here) beeline to Long Live Beerworks in Providence on March 16. Bonsai Bar will be there to lead us in a two-hour class on the art and zen of bonsai — with beer. You’ll get a bonsai tree, ceramic pot, soil and use of materials. #HappyLittleTrees $75. 7-9 p.m. 40R Sprague St. Register and details here.

ACTUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY

If the weekend in Newport didn’t St-Patty’s-Day you out, there’s also real St. Patty’s Day. March 17. And there are more parties. To name a few:

The celebration at Patrick’s Pub in Providence starts at 8 a.m. (yes, that’s an “a”), according to their Facebook details. 381 Smith St. 401-751-1553.

Cumberland Public Safety Union Hall hosts their St Patrick’s Day party with corned beef sandwiches, Guinness, full bar and performances by Ti Na Nog Irish Dance and Rhode Island Firefighters Pipes and Drums, according to their Facebook event. Free admission. 5 p.m. 7 Cray St. Details here.

They’ll be celebrating at the Last Resort with food, green beer and special drinks — from a Shamrock Shake to a Lucky Charm-Tini — and live music with He Said She Said. 7 p.m. 325 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Details.

Save the date: Providence’s St. Patty’s Day Parade is March 19.

PROVIDENCE TROLLEY NIGHT

On March 17, Providence will actually be doing its own thing: a Gallery Night Trolley Tour. We all know Providence is a city of artists — what better way to tour than on a trolley? Various two-hour tours that night leave and return from the Graduate Hotel. According to the Eventbrite, you’ll visit:

The Gallery at City Hall with exhibit “Portraits of Providence’s Mayors”

AS220 Main Gallery, featuring ALIGNMENT, a visual art exhibit bringing together mental health awareness & astrology, by AS220 Youth Apprentices

Galerie le Domaine at Domain Properties, showcasing local legend Umberto Crenca’s “Divine Providence” series

The Gallery at the John Nicholas Brown Center for Public Humanities and Cultural Heritage, “with two exhibitions and interactive programs that probe questions about art, memory, heritage, culture, and sensation, including a journey through the senses through coffee.”

#AllAboard. Free. Details here.

WINE AND PAINT

You’ve heard of painting with a glass of wine — but what about painting on a glass for wine? Leyden Farm Vineyard hosts a Wine Glass Painting Night. Stop by the West Greenwich winery anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. on March 18 to create your glass art. $20 per glass. Wine sold separately. 160 Plain Meeting House Road. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin.

