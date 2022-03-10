Bryant University plans landmark arena as venue for championship athletics, commencement

The new arena will feature an athletic facility with “state-of-the-art” features for the university’s basketball and volleyball teams, a competition court, locker room, and support spaces. Up to 4,400 participants will be able to fill the arena.

Work on the new arena, which will be dedicated to its NCAA Division I champion Bulldog Athletics alongside a new dining hall, will begin sometime in 2023, according to university spokeswoman Cecilia Cooper.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Just a day after Bryant University clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since transitioning from Division II, its administration announced plans to break ground on new facilities, including a landmark convocation center and arena.

The convocation center will accommodate the entire student body of 3,500 graduate and undergraduate students, Cooper said. The center will also include a venue for student life events, such as a black box theater, a soundproof concert hall, and a setting for performing arts.

The center will also serve as an emergency disaster response shelter and place of refuge during times of crisis.

The plan to build a new arena and convocation center was included in the university’s strategic plan, “Vision 2030.”

Renderings for Bryant University's plans for a convocation center and arena will provide a location for university-wide ceremonies that can accommodate the entire student body. Bryant University

David M. Beirne, chairman of Bryant’s board of trustees, said the plan is designed to “catapult Bryant to the next level.”

“The investment in academic facilities will include a newly established Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, a state-of-the-art dining facility, major investments in residential life, and our world class Arena/Convocation Center will only further drive our nationally recognized top 1 percent ROI education and further prepare our students to be ‘Real World Ready,’” Bierne said.

The center will be located next to the university’s Bulldog Strength and Conditioning Center, a nearly 11,000-square foot facility that was completed in 2015. It cost Bryant approximately $5 million.

The Bryant University Convocation Center and Arena will be built adjacent to Bryant's award-winning Bulldog Strength and Conditioning Center, which is part of the David M. ’85 and Terry Beirne Bulldog Stadium Complex. Bryant University

The full design has yet to be completed, according to Cooper.

“The project is in the conceptual design phases and the cost has not yet been established,” she said in an email to the Globe. “It will be funded with significant philanthropic investments.”

The arena’s full name has not yet been determined.

The convocation center and arena will be designed by Sasaki Associates, an international architecture and design firm that has already worked on a number of Rhode Island-based projects. Parts of the company’s portfolio include projects like University of Rhode Island’s Brookside apartments and landscape restoration in Kingston; Bryant’s Bulldog Strength and Conditioning Center; Newport’s trees, parks, and open spaces master plan; and Providence’s 2020 urban planning and design plan. The company has offices in Watertown, Massachusetts and Shanghai, China.

After design plans are finalized, a construction schedule will be established, Cooper said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.