Essaibi George returns to the classroom as a substitute teacher while she mulls her next steps in politics

The one-time high school teacher is working as a part-time substitute while contemplating her next steps in politics.

Annissa Essaibi George, the former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, is back teaching in the Boston Public Schools.

“I have no direct plans [to run for office] right now. That’s part of why I’m doing this while I’m figuring out what’s next for myself,” Essaibi George said in an interview with The Boston Globe Thursday. “It’s actually been very satisfying and enjoyable.”

Before her election to the council, Essaibi George was a teacher for 13 years at East Boston High School, and her children are BPS students.

Advertisement

After finishing second in the preliminary Boston mayoral race in September, Essaibi George lost to her fellow at-large councilor Michelle Wu in November’s final.

In her mayoral campaign, Essaibi George emphasized her close ties to the school district. In one memorable television ad she promised “I’ll be the teacher, and the mother and the mayor,” that would get the tough job of being mayor done. Another ad featured some of her former students speaking about her time with them.

The Dorchester Reporter first wrote about her return to the classroom.

Essaibi George said she was inspired by a December Boston Herald op-ed by Boston Latin Academy teacher Michael Maguire in which he raised an alarm about a shortage of teaching staff and called for residents to step in as substitute teachers.

Since mid-January, she has been filling in a couple of days a week for teachers at high schools across Boston such as Latin Academy, Snowden International School, and Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, she said.

“I really wanted to use this opportunity to be in other high schools” beyond East Boston, Essaibi George said. She’d visited many of these schools on the campaign trail last year and as a councilor before that but she said it was rewarding to be in these buildings as a teacher.

Advertisement

“I’ve had very few students recognize me,” Essaibi George said. “For the kids, I’ve just been Ms. Annissa, and that’s been it.”

Being a substitute teacher involves classroom management and making sure students are completing tasks assigned by their teacher, Essaibi George said. She said she’ll keep doing it alongside running her small business Stitch House yarn and fabric shop at least for the near future.

“I’ve been asked to return to some schools, so that’s been nice,” she said. “Nobody said to me please don’t come back.”













Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.