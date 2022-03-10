Family of five displaced after house fire in Hanson

The fire was first reported around 7:45 p.m. at 66 High St., and crews arrived to “heavy fire in an enclosed area under a rear porch of a home, which sits off the road,” according to officials.

A family of five was displaced after their Hanson home caught fire Wednesday night, fire officials said in a statement .

A fire in Hanson on Wednesday night displaced a family of five.

Officials said firefighters entered the home and knocked down the fire. All of the occupants had already exited the home upon firefighters’ arrival, according to the statement.

The enclosed area under the porch suffered heavy fire damage, officials said, and heavy smoke damage rendered the home uninhabitable.

Paramedics evaluated one of the residents for a minor injury but that person was not transported to the hospital, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Whitman, Pembroke, and Halifax came to assist.

The American Red Cross is currently assisting the family, according to the statement.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Hanson Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office. It does not appear to be suspicious, the department said.

