Former USC water polo coach goes to trial in Varsity Blues college admissions case

Vavic, 60, of California, is one of two people with charges still pending in the Varsity Blues case and the only coach swept up in the scandal who is taking his case to trial. Fifty-one of the 57 people charged in the case have pleaded guilty, including nine coaches from USC, and Georgetown, Stanford, and Yale universities.

Jurors are expected to hear opening statements Thursday in the racketeering trial of Jovan Vavic, a former championship-winning water polo coach at the University of Southern California who was fired after his March 2019 arrest.

Three years after dozens of wealthy parents, athletic coaches, and administrators were arrested in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal, the only coach who continues to maintain his innocence is going to trial before a federal jury in Boston.

Vavic is accused of accepting more than $200,000 in bribes from William “Rick” Singer, a California college admissions consultant who masterminded the sprawling bribery scheme. Prosecutors allege Singer sent some of the money to a fund for the water polo team and paid nearly $120,000 for the private high school tuition for Vavic’s two sons. In exchange, they allege Vavic fabricated the athletic credentials of two applicants — children of Singer’s wealthy clients — and flagged them as water polo recruits, securing their admission to USC.

Vavic also is accused of helping Singer recruit several other coaches to participate in the scheme.

An indictment charges Vavic with participating in a racketeering conspiracy with Singer and several other coaches between 2012 and 2019, fraud, and conspiracy to commit bribery and fraud.

The trial, expected to last about four weeks, will cast a spotlight on the role wealth plays in college admissions. The government alleges that USC was a victim of the fraudulent scheme and that Vavic lied to a USC athletic subcommittee to get it to approve the admission of fake athletic recruits.

But, in court filings, Vavic’s lawyers say they expect to show that USC “placed an acute emphasis on fundraising” and “had a culture and practice of suggesting children of prospective donors for preferential admissions consideration,” including as athletic recruits. They say that Vavic and other coaches were pressured to raise money for their teams and that he did nothing wrong.

Vavic coached USC’s men’s and women’s water polo teams to a total of 16 national championships,

Prosecutors allege that Singer used a sham charity he created to funnel payments to corrupt athletic coaches and administrators at colleges across the country to help his clients’ children get accepted to top schools. Singer was confronted by the FBI in 2018 and began cooperating in the ongoing investigation. He has pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme and is awaiting sentencing.

However, prosecutors opted not to call their star witness to the stand at the only other Varsity Blues trial, which resulted in the conviction of two parents in October on bribery and fraud charges. Although Singer didn’t testify, prosecutors played FBI recordings of conversations between Singer and some parents incriminating themselves in the scheme.

Singer boasted to his clients that he could get their children into the nation’s most selective schools by getting them flagged as walk-on athletes, often for sports they didn’t even play — a scheme he referred to as his “side door.” In exchange, some parents paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On Wednesday, US District Court Judge Indira Talwani, who is presiding over Vavic’s trial, denied a motion by the defense to dismiss the case based on its claim that prosecutors have failed to turn over evidence that Singer has allegedly been involved in other crimes, including money laundering.

The judge wrote that there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of government misconduct, but added, “There is a sufficient basis for concern as to Singer’s credibility.”

Singer is expected to be a prominent figure at the trial, even if he does not testify. The judge said she will carefully review any statements made by Singer before deciding whether prosecutors may introduce them as evidence.

The 57 people charged in the sprawling scheme included celebrities, financiers, coaches, administrators, Singer, and several of his employees. Two parents were convicted at trial, another was pardoned by the former president, Donald Trump, and one coach was given a deferred prosecution agreement. Thirty-seven people have been sentenced so far, to terms ranging from probation to 15 months in prison. One parent is awaiting trial.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com.