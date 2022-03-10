Is Robert Kraft engaged? Here’s what we know.

Page Six, the team of celebrity reporters at the New York Post, reported Sunday that Kraft, the New England Patriots owner, and his girlfriend, Dr. Dana Blumberg had their engagement revealed March 5 at the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach honoring fashion don Tommy Hilfiger.

The Patriots’ mantra is famously “no days off,” but maybe they’ll make an exception for Robert Kraft on his wedding day?

Hilfiger broke the news to guests at the gala while onstage, Page Six reported.

Stacey James, a spokesman for the Patriots, didn’t confirm Kraft’s reported engagement when asked about it via email Monday morning.

“I don’t anticipate that we will be providing any details,” James wrote. “If that changes, I will let you know.”

That remained the state of play on Thursday morning, when James was reached by e-mail a second time. Globe requests for comment from Blumberg and a spokesperson for Hilfiger’s company haven’t been returned this week.

Blumberg was first spotted with Kraft in June 2019 at the French Open tennis final in Paris, joining him in the VIP boxes. They were seen soon after that in the stands at the Women’s World Cup soccer finals in Lyon, watching Team USA best the Netherlands 2-0.

Linda Holliday (left) and Dr. Dana Blumberg (right), the girlfriends of Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, respectively, chat on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 9, 2019. The New England Patriots hosted the New York Jets in a regular season NFL football game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Blumberg was recognized as one of New York Magazine’s Top Doctors of 2021 and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, according to a biography posted to the Castle Connolly medical website.

The 48-year-old ophthalmologist graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine in 2000, according to the website.

The New England Patriots owner and his late wife, Myra Kraft, were married for 48 years until her death in 2011.

Mrs. Kraft was known for her decades of philanthropic work in the region and helped redefine the philanthropist’s role. Prone to asking piercing questions, she chaired the boards of Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, which so valued her vision and drive that it waived term limits to keep her at the helm from 1996 to 2002.

Other boards on which she served included those for her alma mater, Brandeis University, and for The Boston Foundation, the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the American Repertory Theater, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, and Facing History and Ourselves, a Holocaust education organization.

In their last major gift as a couple, the Krafts gave Partners HealthCare $20 million in 2011 to draw doctors to community health centers by paying off part of their student loans and setting up fellowships in exchange for them working at centers that serve the needy.

Robert Kraft had been romantically linked in 2012 to model and actress Ricki Noel Lander, who appeared as a model on “Ugly Betty” and played “Servant Faerie” in a 2011 episode of “True Blood.”

The Sports Business Journal announced Monday that Kraft had received the outlet’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kraft, 80, will formally receive the honor at the 2022 Sports Business Awards on May 18 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Manhattan, the journal said. The odds are high at this point that he’ll need a plus-one.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

