Man suspected of shooting two people in Mattapan now in custody, police say

Two men were shot and wounded on a Mattapan street last month, and Boston police arrested a man they allege to be the shooter this week in Mattapan.
Eddie M. Osborne allegedly fired the weapon around 11:12 p.m. on Feb. 19 near 473 River St. and struck two men, both of whom were rushed to an undisclosed hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the department’s Fugitive Unit located the 37-year-old Osborne Tuesday morning and arrested him without incident.
Osborne was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on six charges, including illegal possession of a handgun, ammunition, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, records show.
He was ordered held without bail under the state’s dangerousness law at the request of Suffolk District Attorney Michael Hayden’s office, records show.
A motive for the shooting was not disclosed by authorities.
