Man suspected of shooting two people in Mattapan now in custody, police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated March 10, 2022, 27 minutes ago

Two men were shot and wounded on a Mattapan street last month, and Boston police arrested a man they allege to be the shooter this week in Mattapan.

Eddie M. Osborne allegedly fired the weapon around 11:12 p.m. on Feb. 19 near 473 River St. and struck two men, both of whom were rushed to an undisclosed hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the department’s Fugitive Unit located the 37-year-old Osborne Tuesday morning and arrested him without incident.

Osborne was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on six charges, including illegal possession of a handgun, ammunition, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, records show.

He was ordered held without bail under the state’s dangerousness law at the request of Suffolk District Attorney Michael Hayden’s office, records show.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed by authorities.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

