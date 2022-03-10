Man suspected of shooting two people in Mattapan now in custody, police say

Two men were shot and wounded on a Mattapan street last month, and Boston police arrested a man they allege to be the shooter this week in Mattapan.

Eddie M. Osborne allegedly fired the weapon around 11:12 p.m. on Feb. 19 near 473 River St. and struck two men, both of whom were rushed to an undisclosed hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the department’s Fugitive Unit located the 37-year-old Osborne Tuesday morning and arrested him without incident.