Mass. reports 1,345 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 372 among staff

The cases represent a tiny fraction of the 920,000 students and 140,000 staff members in public schools statewide, with 0.15 percent of students catching the virus and 0.26 percent of staff members.

The overall number of 1,717 cases from March 3 to 9 has dropped substantially from four weeks ago, when the weekly number stood at 6,723.

Public schools in Massachusetts reported 1,345 new cases among students and 372 among staff for the past week, according to state data released Thursday.

Massachusetts requires districts to report positive cases among students and staff whether or not they had been in a school building since their last positive test, and state reports on COVID data in schools also do not distinguish this. Weekly reporting periods run from Thursdays to Wednesdays.

The decline in cases reflects an overall statewide trend of fewer residents testing positive for the virus and comes after a growing number of districts have been lifting mask mandates beginning on Feb. 28. That’s when Governor Charlie Baker rescinded a statewide mask requirement in public schools, leaving the decision to mask up in the hands of local officials.

On Thursday, the Cambridge Public Schools became the latest district to join the list, announcing it would be going mask optional in most settings starting on Monday.

“While the lifting of the mask requirement represents a hopeful end to managing COVID as a crisis, it is incumbent upon us to understand that there are members of our school community who will make a personal choice to continue to mask,” Superintendent Victoria L. Greer said in a letter to families Thursday. “I want to emphasize that any student or staff member who chooses to continue to wear a mask will be supported at each and every one of our schools. We will not tolerate the stigmatization or isolation of anyone.”

Boston, which is continuing with a mask mandate for now, also experienced a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, reporting just 37 new cases among students and staff for the past week compared to 81 cases the previous week, according to state and local data. That’s down considerably from a peak of 1,787 in early January.

The Boston Public Health Commission on Wednesday recommended the Boston school system end its mask mandate in most settings, with the exception of places like the nurse’s office, when the city’s daily case rate reaches 10 cases per 100,000 residents. As of Wednesday, the rate was at 13 cases per 100,000.

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius has made no firm commitments on adopting the recommendation. In a letter to families on Wednesday night, she said that when cases reach the recommended threshold for action that she would consult with the Boston Public Health Commission on next steps. She encouraged families to get children vaccinated if they haven’t already.

“COVID-19 vaccination protection, especially within our younger student population, is critical in order to sustain the loosening of these mitigation measures and expand school-based and sponsored activities,” she wrote. “BPS will continue to provide access to free vaccines via our website at www.bostonpublicschools.org/vaccines.”

Boston is grappling with massive disparities in vaccination rates among students. City data indicate that among children between the ages of 5 and 11 citywide, almost three-quarters of white and Asian/Pacific Islander children have received at least one shot, while just 37.3 percent of Latino children and 29.4 percent of Black children have.

The majority of the approximately 49,000 students in the Boston Public Schools are Black or Latino.

At least one district, Manchester-Essex Regional School District, has run into problems going mask optional. The district on the North Shore is contending with a coronavirus outbreak at Manchester Memorial Elementary School following two theatrical productions last week put on by the fifth grade.

As of Thursday, the number of cases among students totaled 32 since classes resumed after winter vacation on Feb. 28 under the mask optional policy, according to school department data. Most of the cases involve fifth-graders.





Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com. James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.