Mayor Michelle Wu names committee to study rent stabilization

“The majority of Boston residents and families are renters,” Wu said in a statement. “If we aren’t willing to take on the rent increases that are driving families out of Boston, then we aren’t meeting the needs of our neighborhoods.”

The group of more than 20 people includes housing advocates, tenants, academic experts, and leaders of community organizations. It also includes a few private developers, though not the leadership of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board or NAIOP, a prominent trade group that represents developers and landlords.

Inching forward on one of her signature campaign pushes, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday named an advisory committee to study rent stabilization.

Naming the committee members is a small step on what has become a signature issue for Wu, who was the only candidate in last year’s crowded mayoral race to advocate for reviving rent control, which would essentially cap yearly rent increases in some apartments. But the issue still faces a long and difficult path.

Among the challenges: It would require approval from the Massachusetts Legislature. Rent control has been outlawed in Massachusetts since a 1994 ballot initiative banned it statewide. Efforts in recent years to allow cities and towns to set their own rent regulations have been met with little appetite on Beacon Hill.

And it’s not yet clear what sort of rent control system Wu might propose — and it likely won’t be for months. The new committee will meet through 2022, aiming to shape a proposal for the next state legislative session in 2023, the city said in a news release.

Rent control faces some strong opposition in Massachusetts, including from Governor Charlie Baker. Critics say rent control could discourage housing construction and give landlords less incentive to invest in their properties. Others say it drives up the cost of apartments that are not covered by rent control. Still, rents in Greater Boston are among the highest in the country, and other states — including California and Oregon — have strengthened tenant protections in recent years.

Rent control is just one facet of Wu’s housing agenda, which also includes investments in public housing and a push to raise new revenue streams for affordable housing.

The committee will convene monthly and solicit feedback from experts and at community listening sessions. The first one is set for April 19.

The committee members are:

Emma Anderson, Boston Teachers Union member

Kathy Brown, Coordinator at Boston Tenant Coalition

Joe Byrne, Executive Secretary-Treasurer for the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

Karen Chen, Executive Director at Chinese Progressive Association

Filaine Deronnette, Vice President of Health Systems for 1199 SEIU

Emilio Dorcely, CEO of Urban Edge

Dermot Doyne, Local landlord and business owner

Chris Herbert, Managing Director of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies

Beyazmin Jimenez, Abundant Housing Massachusetts Board President

Michael Kane, Executive Director at HUD Tenant Alliance

Brian Kavoogian, Managing Director of National Development

Curtis Kemeny, CEO and President of Boston Residential Group

Joe Kriesberg, President of Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations

Denise Matthews-Turner, Co-Executive Director at City Life Vida Urbana

Lisa Owens, Executive Director at Hyams Foundation

Jeanne Pinado, Vice President of Capital Markets at Colliers International

Mimi Ramos, Executive Director at New England United for Justice

Megan Sandel, Associate Professor of Pediatric Medicine at Boston University

Chanda Smart, CEO at Onyx

Lauren Song, Senior Attorney at Greater Boston Legal Services

Justin Steil, Associate Professor of Law and Urban Planning, MIT

Carolyn Villers, Executive Director at Mass Senior Action

Josh Zakim, Founder and Executive Director at Housing Forward MA

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.