🏀 Providence takes over NYC

Greetings from a sold-out Madison Square Garden, where half of Rhode Island seems to be in the house. My seats were 🔥, the Friars won, and the wifi was on point.

The Friars are exactly who we thought they were.

Nate Watson scored 26 points and Jared Bynum nailed two clutch free throws to lead Providence to a 65-61 win over Butler in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.

It wasn’t always pretty, and the Bulldogs had every opportunity to pull off the upset, but Providence did what it has done all season: close things out.

The Friars will take on the winner of Creighton and Marquette Friday at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it on Fox Sports 1 or listen on WPRO-AM.

After the game, Coach Ed Cooley said the team was a bit rusty after a nine-day layoff, but said The Garden felt like a home game.

”Dunkin’ Donuts [Center] of the south, it’s down here in New York,” Cooley said.

The first year that Steven Napolillo organized a Providence College alumni fundraiser at the Big East Tournament in New York, he could barely pack a phone booth. It was 2005, seven people showed up, and the athletic department didn’t walk away with very much cash.

Everything changes when the team is good.

Napolillo, who will succeed Bob Driscoll as athletic director later this year, was in all his glory last night when more than 200 people paid $600 a head to get into PJ Clarke’s Sidecar, a hip venue owned by PC alum Tom Boyan.

Napolillo said the athletic department brought in more than $100,000 last night through tickets, sports memorabilia (this perfect piece of Michael Jordan art cost $25,000), and donations. The crowd drank beer and wine, and munched on delicious full-sized burgers. The Friars are sliders no more.

Even Cooley showed up to thank the crowd. During a two-minute speech, he raved about the culture Providence is building, and what it means to be a kid from the city now coaching the top-ranked Friars.

I’ll be in New York following the team as long they remain alive, so if you have any fun pictures or memories to share about your favorite Friars’ team, send them to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Paying players

Did you know that college athletes can get paid now? (And you don’t even have to play in the SEC.)This is the first year that players can legally cash in on their name, image, and likeness.

Providence has a deal with Opendorse, and Napolillo said some guys on the basketball team made thousands of dollars this season, and others likely earned a few hundred bucks.

At the fundraiser last night, you could actually pay $650 for an autographed “Be Them Dudes” picture (with overly prominent embedded Dunkin’ advertising), and Napolillo told me that all proceeds were going directly the players.

This autographed "Be Them Dudes" picture was available for $650 at a Providence College alumni fundraiser the night before the Big East Tournament quarterfinal game against Butler. Dan McGowan/Globe Staff

It’s a whole new world.

Napolillo said there still needs to be a lot of regulation when it comes to paying the players, and he’s hoping the NCAA will offer guidance before next season. He said he supports the players getting extra income, but right now, “it’s the wild west.”

”It’s about, how do you do it right?” Napolillo said.

The guys who ruined my view

My courtside seats would have been perfect if not for Glenn Pelt (far left) and his three Friar-obsessed sons, Glenn Jr., Lucas, and Austin.

I’m kidding.

Glenn Pelt (far left) and his three Friar-obsessed sons, Glenn Jr., Lucas, and Austin. Dan McGowan/Globe Staff

The Pelt boys were on their feet screaming for the Friars (check out that fresh Kris Dunn jersey) for the entire second half.

For what it’s worth, the Garden was overwhelmingly pro-Friar for today’s game, and it should remain that way in the semi-finals. If they make it to Saturday, you can expect more balance in the stands.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow bright and early for a traditional edition of Rhode Map, and again around 9 p.m. after PC’s semi-final game.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.