R.I. House unveils 11 bills to address housing crisis

One bill introduced by Speakman would revise the procedure for approval of construction of low- or moderate-income housing, removing the requirement of a pre-application conference. And a bill introduced by Shekarchi would elevate the position of deputy secretary of commerce for housing to a Cabinet-level position. .

The bills aim to streamline development, provide more complete and timely information about housing, and help cities and towns meet affordable housing goals.

“Rhode Island needs more housing, but getting there isn’t just about building more homes,” said Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat. “We need to look at the myriad rules and regulations that make building a challenge, streamline efforts so that good work isn’t happening in a vacuum, and hold policy-makers accountable.”

The legislation stems from the work of the Special Legislative Commission to Study the Rhode Island Low and Moderate Income Housing Act, which has been meeting biweekly since July.

“Our commission has heard from experts from across the policy spectrum, from planning officials to developers to advocates for housing and the environment,” said Speakman, a Warren Democrat who chairs the commission. “What we’ve learned is that, while we are facing a broad array of challenges including our governmental structures and the magnitude of the demand, we have the expertise in this state to develop equitable, sustainable solutions to our housing crisis.”

The latest batch of bills follows a package of seven housing bills that Shekarchi backed last year. With the earlier batch, the legislature created a permanent stream of funding for affordable housing, and it outlawed discrimination against those who receive Section 8 or other housing assistance.

The package of new legislation includes:

A bill , introduced by Representative Jacqueline Baginski, a Cranston Democrat, aimed at the repurposing of vacant and unused schools and other municipal buildings for an affordable housing program administered by Rhode Island Housing.

A bill , introduced by Representative Brandon Potter, a Cranston Democrat, that would include mobile and manufactured homes in the calculation of the total low- and moderate-income housing in each city and town.

A bill , introduced by Representative Mia Ackerman, a Cumberland Democrat, that would revise the definition of an accessory dwelling unit, removing the requirement that “those units be occupied by someone related by family to the principal residence.”

Brenda Clement, director of HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams University, said the package of legislation begins to address some of the local barriers preventing the development of more homes in Rhode Island.

“Removing these barriers, in combination with significant investment of federal and state dollars, will go a long way to help us address this complex problem,” Clement said. “These past few years have reminded us all of how critical it is to have a safe and affordable home. Housing advocates have long said that the path to economic opportunity begins at your front door.”

Melina Lodge, executive director of the Housing Network of Rhode Island/Community Housing Land Trust of Rhode Island, said, “The package of housing bills being presented today directly responds to and address a number of the concerns and roadblocks that have been elevated during commission hearings and are necessary changes to increase the supply of affordable homes in Rhode Island.”

These are only the first bills to emerge from the special House commission, which includes legislators, housing advocates, municipal officials and developers, will continue meeting. The commission is expected to continue working for at least another year.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.