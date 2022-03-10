R.I. to tap into nearly $700 million in water infrastructure money

Last year’s federal bipartisan infrastructure law made almost $700 million available to Rhode Island towns and quasi-public entities for water projects, state officials said Thursday.

“Rhode Island has an historic opportunity to tap into Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for upgrades to treatment facilities, water mains, and pipes that will provide residents with clean, healthy water and help our environment for generations to come,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a news release Thursday, which was sent as he took a tour of a drinking water treatment facility in Woonsocket.

According to the state, the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank will receive $695 million for water projects over the next five years, including $500 million for clean water and drinking water infrastructure, $141 million to replace lead service lines and $41 million to deal with new contaminants like PFAS. Some of that money will include direct grants. Other funding will be through forgivable loans. The state Infrastructure Bank was created in 1989 by the General Assembly, and gives loans for projects including water, roads and bridges and environmental projects.