Stolen vehicle crashes into construction equipment in downtown Boston

Two people were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into construction equipment in Downtown Boston on Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

Kenny Gedeon, 20, and Curtis Monteiro, 20, both of New Bedford, were arrested after slamming a stolen 2021 Toyota Venza into construction equipment on Merrimac Street at Lancaster Street, said Dave Procopio, a spokesman for State Police.

State Police attempted to stop the car in the area of Merrimac Street and New Chardon Street at approximately 12:40 p.m. State Police said. The car did not stop, and police did not pursue the vehicle, Procopio said. The car then crashed into the equipment, officials said.