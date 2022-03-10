Stolen vehicle crashes into construction equipment in downtown Boston

Two people were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into construction equipment in Downtown Boston on Thursday afternoon, State Police said.
Kenny Gedeon, 20, and Curtis Monteiro, 20, both of New Bedford, were arrested after slamming a stolen 2021 Toyota Venza into construction equipment on Merrimac Street at Lancaster Street, said Dave Procopio, a spokesman for State Police.
State Police attempted to stop the car in the area of Merrimac Street and New Chardon Street at approximately 12:40 p.m. State Police said. The car did not stop, and police did not pursue the vehicle, Procopio said. The car then crashed into the equipment, officials said.
Advertisement
The car was allegedly stolen out of New Bedford, Procopio said.
There were no injuries, and charges are still pending, State Police said.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.