fb-pixel Skip to main content

Stolen vehicle crashes into construction equipment in downtown Boston

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated March 10, 2022, 19 minutes ago

Two people were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into construction equipment in Downtown Boston on Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

Kenny Gedeon, 20, and Curtis Monteiro, 20, both of New Bedford, were arrested after slamming a stolen 2021 Toyota Venza into construction equipment on Merrimac Street at Lancaster Street, said Dave Procopio, a spokesman for State Police.

State Police attempted to stop the car in the area of Merrimac Street and New Chardon Street at approximately 12:40 p.m. State Police said. The car did not stop, and police did not pursue the vehicle, Procopio said. The car then crashed into the equipment, officials said.

Advertisement

The car was allegedly stolen out of New Bedford, Procopio said.

There were no injuries, and charges are still pending, State Police said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video