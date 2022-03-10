Teenager dies, adult injured in Agawam house fire

The victim’s name was not released pending a formal identification by the office of the chief medical examiner.

At about 9:07 a.m. Agawam firefighters responding to a 911 call were dispatched to the area of Squire Lane, where they encountered “heavy smoke and flames on all sides of the two-story structure,” officials said in a statement.

A teenager died and an adult was injured in a house fire in Agawam Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois expressed sympathy to the victim’s family and friends in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones after this morning’s tragedy,” Sirois said in the statement. “This was a terrible loss for the family and the community.”

The fire was put out with the assistance of mutual aid companies from Springfield, West Springfield, and Westfield.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation, officials said.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Agawam Fire Department, Agawam Police Department, the State Police fire and explosion investigation section assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden County district attorney’s office, officials said.

