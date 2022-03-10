These Rhode Island schools are keeping their mask mandates for now

🏀 Programming note: Rhode Map has moved its office to Madison Square Garden to cover the Friars in the Big East Tournament and is producing special reports on the games. If you’d like to get those special editions in your inbox, as well as the regular Rhode Map newsletter M-F, you can sign up here. They’re both free.

Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and you can still get tickets to Providence’s game today for less than $50. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Rhode Island has 98 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days.

Advertisement

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.9 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.9 percent

New cases: 147 (1.6 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 89

Total deaths: 3,419

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Leading off

With COVID-19 cases falling rapidly, nearly every school district in Rhode Island – with the exception of Providence and Central Falls – has moved to a mask-optional policy beginning this month.

But some of the charter schools are sticking with mask mandates for the time being, according to the Rhode Island Department of Education.

Victor Morente, a spokesman for the department, said 11 charter schools are joining Providence and Central Falls in keeping their mask requirements in place. They include:

Achievement First

Charette High School

Hope Academy

Kingston Hill

Learning Community

PVD Prep

Sheila Skip Nowell

SouthSide

Times2

Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts

Village Green Virtual

With the exception of Kingston Hill, which is in South Kingstown, the rest of the schools are located in Providence or Central Falls, or they have a large percentage of students who live in those cities.

Governor Dan McKee announced last month that he was ending the statewide requirement for masks in schools and leaving it up to school districts (or charter schools) to set their own policies.

Advertisement

Like most of the country, Rhode Island has seen dramatic improvements in its COVID-19 data in recent weeks, including four consecutive days with fewer than 100 residents in the hospital with the virus.

One area to keep an eye on: The state believes that 50 percent of eligible public school students in Rhode Island are vaccinated, but those numbers are much lower in urban school districts. Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Woonsocket all have student vaccination rates in the mid-30s.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Aminullah Faqiry, a former Afghan front-line interpreter for US troops, about the invasion of Ukraine, refugees in Rhode Island, and $7 billion in frozen Afghan funds. Read more.

⚓ North Kingstown Superintendent Phil Auger announced Wednesday that he is resigning immediately, referencing the ongoing investigation into former longtime high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas and the “naked fat tests” Thomas performed on teen boys for decades. Read more.

⚓ A combination of dance, music, and voices will bring centuries-old works to life during a one-night only event at the VETS Auditorium tomorrow night. Read more.

⚓ Property owners aren’t thrilled with proposed changes to a shoreline rights law. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Progressive politicians are used to the skepticism: Nice idea, but how will you pay for it? Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has a ready answer: with all that money from the federal government. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ The MBTA’s electric trolley-buses, which have glided down the streets of Cambridge and surrounding towns for nearly 90 years, will be permanently disconnected from their overhead wires this weekend and replaced with buses that belch diesel fumes. Read more.

⚓ Is Jayson Tatum becoming the franchise player the Celtics need? Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want the birthday of a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The Friars play Butler at noon, and URI basketball takes on Richmond at 8:30 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss legislation that would give driver’s licenses to residents without legal immigration status.

⚓ The Providence External Review Authority meets at 6 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

Ed Cooley overcame long odds as a kid growing up in South Providence. Now his scrappy Friars are following their coach’s lead. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Aminullah Faqiry, a front-line Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military for nearly 12 years. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Advertisement

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.