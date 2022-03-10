Two Lawrence brothers sentenced to life in prison for child rape

He will be eligible for parole after 91 years.

Gilberto Candelario, 49, was found guilty Feb. 23 on 18 charges, including four counts of aggravated rape of a child, six counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, and three counts of witness intimidation, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Two brothers from Lawrence were sentenced to life in state prison on Thursday, after they were each convicted of more than a dozen charges of child rape and sexual assault following a four-day trial last month, officials said.

Heroildo Canderlario, 47, was found guilty of 23 charges, including eight counts of aggravated rape of child, four counts of disseminating harmful matter to a minor, and four counts of assault with intent to rape, according to the statement. He will be eligible for parole after 74 years.

The brothers were acquitted on three charges.

They raped four sisters repeatedly between 2009 and 2016, beginning when the children were ages 9 to 12, according to the district attorney’s office. Gilberto Canderlario also raped a fifth girl, who was 11, the statement said. The brothers threatened the girls to keep them quiet and offered the children bribes of marijuana, alcohol, and money, prosecutors said.

“The courage of these young women to report the abuse and testify at trial cannot be overstated,” Blodgett said in the statement. “They suffered unspeakable and long-lasting harm at the hands of despicable men. I hope that the guilty verdicts and these lengthy sentences help these young women heal and fully understand that none of this is their fault.”

Attorneys for the brothers could not immediately be located.

All five victims provided impact statements to the court. In a sentencing statement, Essex Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick focused on the children’s vulnerability and innocence.

“These girls did nothing wrong,” Strasnick said. “They were innocent children and the defendants’ actions essentially gave them each a life sentence. A life full of fear. A life full trauma. A life with emotional and mental baggage that they are forced to carry with them every day.”

