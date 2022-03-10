When human rights dribble away

In a tartly worded Tweet , Freedom said he supports the show of solidarity with Ukrainians as they fend off an unprovoked invasion by Russia. But he called out the double standard of the Celtics and NBA ignoring other human rights violations, including those committed by the Chinese government, such as the brutal repression and ongoing genocide of the Uyghurs, a Muslim community.

At not a little risk, Freedom called out the authoritarian government of his native Turkey and others like them. In criticizing Celtics coaches for wearing Ukrainian flag pins, and claiming the Celtics and NBA didn’t want him to wear sneakers adorned with messages opposing Chinese government policies, he called out his former employers for what he considers hypocrisy on human rights.

When it comes to Enes Freedom, the former Celtics forward, you could question his defensive mobility, but not his consistency on human rights.

“Is there not much profit from Russia?” Freedom asked sarcastically.

Implicitly, he was repeating what he has long argued: The NBA’s $5 billion stake in China leads the NBA and its franchises to ignore Chinese government treatment of the Uyghurs, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and the plight of Taiwan, where people have understandable fears about China taking Russia’s script in Ukraine and applying it to them.

The truth is, the NBA is no more hypocritical than other professional sporting leagues. The NFL, which took the fiddling with the inflation of footballs by the Patriots more seriously than it did players beating up women, just suspended a player who bet on games, even as the NFL partners with the gambling industry.

Major League Baseball, which celebrated home run hitters whose steroid-enhanced bodies morphed grotesquely before casting them aside once the cheating became too obvious, has likewise embraced the gambling industry, even as it continues to exile the game’s all-time hits leader because he gambled on games.

Big sports is big business. They are in the business of making money. Don’t expect moral clarity and consistency from millionaires and billionaires whose bottom line is the bottom line.

Big governments are like big business. Principle is rarely consistent. Look at the Winter Olympics recently held in China. The US government boycotted the games, to protest China’s dreadful record on human rights.

“Standing up for human rights is in the DNA of Americans,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when announcing that the US would not send an official delegation.

She added, with a straight face, that the boycott would not apply to American athletes.

“The athletes on Team USA have our full support,” she said. “We will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home.”

All those corporate sponsors and NBC, which spent $1.3 billion for the rights to broadcast the games, will be eternally grateful.

The US government and its European allies are absolutely right to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine and to help Ukrainians. The horrifying images over the last two weeks show terrified civilians, families wiped out by a single missile strike, a maternity hospital bombed.

But US interventions and misadventures in other countries provide a convenient, cynical excuse for despots like the Russian warmonger and president Vladimir Putin.

Employing Whataboutery at its worst, Putin ignores nations that have imposed economic sanctions on Russia for his unjustified invasion of a sovereign country, trying to justify the unjustifiable by pointing to the NATO invasion of Serbia, the US invasion of Iraq. He prohibits Russians from even calling the attack on Ukraine an invasion.

Putin may face justice before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, a court the US government helped create but refuses to join, lest its citizens be subject to its jurisdiction.

After Enes Freedom criticized Chinese policy on Tibet, Celtics games were banned in China.

Last month, the Celtics traded Freedom to the Houston Rockets, who promptly cut him.

In China, the government mandarins smiled, like Cheshire cats.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.