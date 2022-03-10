“From my experience, when war is started in a country, it never ends,” Aminullah Faqiry said on the Rhode Island Report podcast. “It takes a long time to recover from the war. And, you know, it will take take a long time to stop the war.”

PROVIDENCE — The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, and as he watches Russia invade Ukraine, an Afghan front-line interpreter living in Providence is warning that wars can last for years and recovery can take even longer.

Faqiry, a front-line Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military and State Department for nearly 12 years, escaped from Afghanistan in August 2021, just before the withdrawal of US troops. His family was the first of more than 250 Afghans the federal government has sent to Rhode Island since then.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine reached 2 million this week, representing the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II. And Faqiry said he is glad that Governor Daniel J. McKee has pledged to accept Ukrainian refugees in Rhode Island.

Faqiry said he knows what it is like to have to pack a suitcase and flee your country, leaving everything behind. “I left with my pregnant wife and my four kids. It’s very hard for families,” he said. “It’s very heartbreaking. People deserve peace. They deserve to live in a peaceful world.”

State Representative Anastasia P. Williams, a Providence Democrat, has questioned how Rhode Island can house and support new refugees when it already has many people facing hunger and homelessness.

Faqiry said he wants to see Rhode Island helps both groups of people. “I also want to appeal to Governor McKee to also take care of the ones that are on the streets,” he said. “This is a great country. Why not pull people off the streets and give them shelter?”

Since arriving in Rhode Island in October, Faqiry has volunteered his interpreter services and helped to welcome Afghans arriving at the airport. He said he also wants to help find sponsors for people fleeing Afghanistan. “Journalists, human rights activists, and women are in a lot of trouble in Afghanistan,” he said. “We need sponsors.”

Faqiry noted an immigration law firm in Providence, Bremer Law & Associates, is seeking sponsors for Afghan refugees and has launched a GoFundMe page seeking donations in part to cover the $575 fee to apply to come to the United States.

Faqiry also weighed in on the steps President Biden has taken to split $7 billion in frozen Afghan funds kept in New York. Biden plans to clear a legal path for certain relatives of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to pursue $3.5 billion while asking a judge for permission to move the other $3.5 billion to a trust fund to pay for humanitarian relief in Afghanistan.

“That money belongs to the Afghan people,” Faqiry said. “It doesn’t belong to the previous fallen government, nor does it belong to the Taliban. It’s the people’s money.” And it would be an injustice to take money from “a very poor country right now,” he said.

Hear more by downloading the latest episode of Rhode Island Report, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player above.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.