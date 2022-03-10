Fla. lawmakers back governor’s plan to limit discussions of race

The bill reads in part, “A person should not be instructed that he or she must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress for actions, in which he or she played no part, committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.” It applies to K-12 public schools, but not universities.

Black senators delivered impassioned speeches against the bill, and there was little Republican debate for it. But in a year DeSantis is seeking reelection and positioning himself for a 2024 presidential run, Republicans were united in backing the proposal the governor has said is a top priority. It passed on a 24-15 party line vote.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature gave Governor Ron DeSantis another victory in what some call his political culture war by sending him a bill Thursday that will limit discussions teachers and businesses can have about race.

Get Coronavirus Next The next phase of our pandemic newsletter that keeps you updated on the latest developments as we step into a new normal. Enter Email Sign Up

Black senators said the bill will have a chilling effect on how African American history is taught because teachers will fear lawsuits if students’ parents object to how they present subjects like slavery, segregation, lynchings, and the continued presence of racism in the United States.

Advertisement

It also limits how private businesses can teach race sensitivity, which Democrats say is unconstitutional.

“This is a continuation of a national agenda to whitewash history all because we don’t want white children to feel uncomfortable about true Black history,” said Democratic Senator Shevrin Jones, who is Black. “Just because you don’t like the truth, doesn’t mean you try to hide behind it.”

DeSantis held a campaign-like event when he announced he was going to seek legislation to prevent critical race theory instruction in schools and businesses.

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. It was developed during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what scholars viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

Advertisement

There is little to no evidence that critical race theory itself is being taught to K-12 public school students, though some ideas central to it, such as lingering consequences of slavery, have been.

Associated Press

RNC sues Jan. 6 panel over subpoena of vendor

The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, seeking to block the congressional panel’s subpoena of data from Salesforce, an RNC software vendor.

According to a copy of the complaint, the Jan. 6 committee issued a subpoena to Salesforce on Feb. 23, seeking records on performance metrics and analytics related to e-mail campaigns by or on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, his presidential campaign, and the RNC. In its subpoena, the Jan. 6 committee said it needed the Salesforce data to investigate whether and how Trump and the RNC used the software vendor’s platform to disseminate false statements about the 2020 election, citing evidence that many rioters were motivated by those false claims.

The RNC’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday, argues that such a request goes beyond the scope of the congressional committee’s subpoena power. The bipartisan House panel is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, an attack that resulted in the deaths of one police officer and four other people and injured about 140 members of law enforcement.

Advertisement

The RNC’s complaint also names House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, and the Jan. 6 committee’s individual members. It accuses them of “attempting to kneecap the RNC for political gain while trampling on free speech and freedom of political association” by requesting the Salesforce data.

“The RNC is challenging this unconstitutional overreach so that one of America’s two major political parties may not use the force of government to unlawfully seize the private and sensitive information of the other,” RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer said in a statement.

According to the complaint, Salesforce was required to turn the subpoenaed documents over to the committee by Wednesday and appear for a deposition on Mar. 16. A Salesforce representative said Thursday the company was not commenting on the lawsuit.

Washington Post

Meadows faces scrutiny over voter registration

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mark Meadows, who as chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump promoted his lies of mass voter fraud, is facing increasing scrutiny about his own voter registration status.

Public records show that he is registered to vote in two states, including North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own — and may never have visited — as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

Critics contend that Meadows’s voter registration status, first reported by The New Yorker, suggests the former North Carolina congressman may have committed voter fraud himself. A spokesperson for Meadows did not respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Meadows listed a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C., as his physical address on Sept. 19, 2020, while he was serving as Trump’s chief of staff in Washington. Meadows later cast an absentee ballot for the general election by mail. Trump won the battleground state by just over 1 percentage point.

The New Yorker spoke to the former owner of the Scaly Mountain property, described as a 14-foot-by-62-foot mobile home with a rusty metal roof, who indicated that Meadows does not own the home and never has. The previous owner said Meadows’s wife rented the property “for two months at some point within the past few years” but only spent one or two nights there. Neighbors said Meadows was never present, The New Yorker reported.

The New Yorker story doesn’t identify the former owner’s name, saying she “asked that we not use her name.”

The North Carolina Board of Elections declined to comment on the specifics of the situation, offering only a general statement: “The State Board of Elections investigates credible allegations of violations of election laws in North Carolina. When warranted by evidence, the State Board refers cases to district attorneys or U.S. Attorney’s offices for further investigation or prosecution at their discretion.”

Meanwhile, public records show that Meadows registered to vote in Alexandria, Va., almost exactly one year after he registered in Scaly Mountain and just weeks before Virginia’s high-profile governor’s election last fall. Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Democratic-leaning state by just under 2 percentage points.

Advertisement

Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election, as polls showed Trump trailing Joe Biden, and in the months following Trump’s loss to suggest Biden was not the legitimate winner. He repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen in his 2021 memoir.

A collection of judges, election officials in both parties, and Trump’s own attorney general has concluded there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Experts note there are isolated incidents of intentional or unintentional violations of voter laws in every election.

Associated Press