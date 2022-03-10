A potential rarity in American politics: A fair congressional map

In a departure from a decades-long pattern in American politics, this year’s national congressional map is poised to be balanced between the two parties, with a nearly equal number of districts that are expected to lean Democratic and Republican for the first time in more than 50 years.

Despite the persistence of partisan gerrymandering, between 216 and 219 congressional districts, out of the 435 nationwide, appear likely to tilt toward the Democrats, according to a New York Times analysis based on recent presidential election results. An identical 216 to 219 districts appear likely to tilt toward Republicans, if the maps enacted so far withstand legal challenges. To reach a majority, a party needs to secure 218 districts.

The surprisingly fair map defies the expectations of many analysts, who had believed that the Republicans would use the redistricting process to build an overwhelming structural advantage in the House, as they did a decade ago.

As recently as a few months ago, it had seemed likely that Republicans could flip the six seats they needed to retake the House through redistricting alone. Instead, the number of Republican-tilting districts that voted for Donald Trump at a higher rate than the nation is poised to decline significantly, from 228 to a figure that could amount to fewer than the 218 seats needed for a majority.

Democrats could claim their first such advantage since the 1960s, when the Supreme Court’s “one person, one vote” ruling and the enactment of the Voting Rights Act inaugurated the modern era of redistricting.

The relatively fair map is something of an accident. Democrats and Republicans again drew extreme gerrymanders with twisting and turning district lines, denying many communities representation in Congress. Dozens of incumbents were shielded from serious challenges. The number of competitive districts declined.

But, unlike in previous cycles, both parties’ extreme gerrymanders have effectively canceled each other out — in no small part because Democratic lawmakers went to greater lengths to maximize their advantage. And more states are having maps drawn by courts or by nonpartisan and bipartisan commissions than in previous decades, reducing the number of districts drawn to intentionally advantage one party.

The final congressional map still remains uncertain, with Florida, Missouri, Louisiana, and New Hampshire yet to finish drawing new lines and several more facing legal challenges. One party may ultimately wind up claiming several more districts than the other.

And the Republicans have a slight edge that is easy to overlook: There are more solidly Republican than solidly Democratic districts, with 186 that voted Republican by at least 10 points more than the nation as a whole in the last presidential election, compared with 167 for the Democrats. The smaller number of solidly Democratic districts means that the party needs to win a somewhat larger share — perhaps 60 percent — of the potentially competitive districts to win a majority.

But the range of likely outcomes is narrowing, especially with several courts asserting that it is too late to address potentially unconstitutional maps before upcoming primary elections. On Monday, the Supreme Court denied Republican requests to block court-selected maps in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, cementing the Democratic hold on at least four districts where Republicans might have otherwise had an advantage. Last week, a New York state judge declined to block the state’s new Democratic gerrymander.

Even if the remaining four states enact the maps proposed by Republicans, the party would still only earn 218 total districts that tilt its way, compared with 217 for the Democrats.

The Times analysis looked at how a district tilted toward a party by examining whether it voted more for a party’s presidential candidate in the last election than the nation did as a whole. That metric is commonly used to judge the partisanship of congressional districts, since presidential and congressional election results are highly correlated.

The relatively fair congressional map reflects a decadelong effort by progressives to combat Republican-led gerrymanders in courts, legislatures, and at the ballot box. While proposals to reform redistricting are nothing new, they took on new urgency for Democrats in the aftermath of the last redistricting cycle, when Republicans enacted aggressive gerrymanders that gave the party a considerable structural advantage. The party easily retained control of the House in the 2012 election, even while Democrats won the most votes.

At its peak in 2016, the Republican structural advantage was daunting. Just 195 districts tilted toward Hillary Rodham Clinton in that year’s presidential election, compared with 240 that tilted toward Trump. The median congressional district voted for Trump by nearly 4 percentage points, 6 points more favorable to the Republicans than Trump’s 2-point deficit in the national popular vote. The outcome raised the possibility that Democrats could only win the House in a national landslide.

But the Republican advantage crumbled, even before this cycle’s redistricting began. A string of court rulings in North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Virginia eroded or eliminated some of the party’s most valuable gerrymanders, cutting the chamber’s Republican edge down by one-third before the 2020 election.