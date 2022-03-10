fb-pixel Skip to main content

US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia

By ZEKE MILLER The Associated Press,Updated March 10, 2022, 34 minutes ago
President Biden delivered remarks to the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting, at the Washington Hilton on March 10, 2022.DOUG MILLS/NYT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

That's according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

Biden's move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia.

The move would allow the U.S. and allies to impose tariffs on Russian imports.

