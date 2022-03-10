As Washington tries to deescalate a war, Republican state houses escalate the culture war

While all of this is happening, Republicans have been severely amping up the culture wars in state houses they dominate.

Heck, it is looking increasingly possible that Biden’s Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, might even receive Republican votes in what has been an extremely partisan Senate confirmation process in recent years.

This week in Washington there is rare bipartisan agreement on the major issues of our time. Republican and Democratic leaders are collectively passing legislation to fund the government, aid Ukrainian refugees, and are focused on how to curb inflation and Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Europe.

From New Hampshire to Missouri to Texas to Idaho and elsewhere, Republicans have used their power to pass laws relating to abortion, critical race theory, and transgender student athletes.

In the past week or so, most of the attention in this space has gone to Florida, where legislation dubbed by critics as, the “don’t say gay” bill has quickly landed on Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk, who is expected to sign it.

The bill would ban any discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation in public school classrooms from Kindergarten to 3rd grade or that is not deemed “age appropriate.” In practical terms, this may chill certain discussion of the make-up of families, especially a family with a same-sex marriage, nearly a decade after same-sex marriage was legalized nationwide.

That is a hypothetical example because, as critics note, the bill’s language doesn’t define what would be age appropriate and, they fear, the language could actually be used to apply all the way to high school.

The bill’s proponents say the point of the law isn’t to target any particular group, but to loop in parents more to what might be taught to the youngest children in schools.

Though a tweet from a DeSantis spokesperson, in which she doubled down after criticism, seemed to deeply cut into the cultural war.

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw wrote Friday on Twitter. “If you’re against the Anti-Grooming bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children,” she wrote in another tweet.

As that bill is about to become law in Florida, a number of states have been debating and passing laws that would ban trans athletes from participating in high school sports. In some cases, like in Indiana and Utah, Republican governors have vetoed the bills. In others, laws like these have become law.

Going further than sports, an Idaho bill would not only prevent a trans youth from accessing gender-affirming health care, but it would also make it illegal for anyone to take a transgender youth out of the state to seek this treatment elsewhere. The punishment? Life in prison.

This bill has passed the House and is now headed to the Idaho state Senate. It is among 29 Republican sponsored bills aimed trans youth.

In addition to all of this are a number of efforts in Republican state houses to get ahead of a US Supreme Court ruling this June that could overturn Roe v Wade.

The Florida State Senate passed a bill that would introduce a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, and the Idaho Senate passed a bill that would ban it after 6 weeks. This follows a newly passed New Hampshire law banning abortion after 24 weeks, including pregnancies as a result of rape or incest.

None of this should be a surprise. Issues relating to cultural have driven politics among both partisan bases for decades, but one party is fully leaning in this year.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.