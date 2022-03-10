One way we can help Ukraine: Work from home

This week, the Biden administration took the laudable step of banning energy imports from Russia. Already-high gasoline prices spiked on that Tuesday news. Gas is now averaging about $4.25 a gallon, and the bounce-about will clearly continue in the weeks ahead.

The United States can’t bring maximum economic pressure to counter Russia’s barbarism in Ukraine without suffering some pain here at home. Given that, the question is this: How to maximize the consequences on Moscow while minimizing the effect on America?

If our European allies make good on their pledge to sharply curtail their use of Russian energy, and particularly if Russian petroleum products are shunned, prices will climb higher still — and probably stay there for an extended period. That’s why it’s important to take what actions we can as a society and as individuals to reduce the economic pain here: Doing so will bolster longer-term support for the energy-boycotting efforts to cripple Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

For starters, we should make working from home America’s new default setting. A few years ago, that would have seemed like an absurd idea, but one silver lining in the COVID-19 cloud was to accustom both employers and employees to the practice. By and large, both found the situation satisfactory, surveys show. Productivity was as good or better than it had been in office settings, partly because employees devoted some of their saved commuting time to work and partly because, at least for some, there were fewer distractions and frustrations.

COVID-canceled commutes had a big impact on gasoline usage, both in this country and around the world.

Consider: According to the US Energy Information Agency, the United States consumed 142.7 billion gallons of gasoline in pre-COVID 2019. Then, in mid-March 2020, the pandemic struck, causing 14.8 percent unemployment and triggering widespread work-from-home arrangements. In that COVID-constricted year, gasoline usage fell to 123.7 billion gallons, a 13 percent drop in consumption. Gas prices fell markedly.

Reduced commuting meant significant savings for Americans lucky enough to keep their jobs. One survey of remote workers reported average savings of around $500 a month, or $6,000 a year; other studies put the savings in the $2,500 to $4,000 range. Not all of that came because of fill-ups forgone; some of it reflected lower meal costs, savings on parking, and reduced vehicle-maintenance expenses.

There were also some cost increases, of course. Weekday residential electricity use rose by 15 percent in Britain and 20 to 30 percent in this country, according to the International Energy Agency. That said, overall electricity consumption fell by 20 percent or more worldwide.

Not everyone can work from home, obviously. Still, according to Global Workplace Analytics, a San Diego research-and-consulting firm, 56 percent of US workers, or some 75 million, have jobs that can be done at least partially from their residence. Worldwide estimates are that 20 percent of all jobs, and 45 percent of those in the wealthiest European countries, could be done from home. There’s big potential there for reducing gasoline usage. Because reduced demand would mitigate price increases, that would also help those who can’t work remotely. There should also be direct payments or tax credits to help families of modest to moderate means with higher energy costs.

Given the overall satisfaction rate of both employers and employees, companies should make their pandemic practices a routine arrangement. Federal and state governments should encourage those practices wherever and however possible.

The federal government should go further, by suspending the federal levy of 18.3 cents per gallon for a year. Given that the average state gas tax is 30.63 cents per gallon, a year-long gas-tax holiday is a relieve-the-price-pressure-at-the-pump remedy that state governments should explore.

On the individual front, one of the biggest short-term cost-cutting steps a driver can take is to slow down. Every five miles an hour you drive above 50 is tantamount to paying another 22 cents per gallon of gas, says the US Department of Energy.

Making sure your tires are properly inflated helps ensure the most efficient operation, as does getting a tune-up, noted Don Anair, research and deputy director for the Clean Transportation Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, which has a host of other ideas.

Meanwhile, Boston-based GasBuddy is a crowd-sourced resource with both a website and app to help drivers find bargains at the pump around the United States and Canada.

The lighter our sanctions on Russia feel here at home, the more likely Americans are to accept them. Fortunately, there are actions we can take both as a country and as individuals to lessen the load.

Let’s do it, for Ukraine and for ourselves.

