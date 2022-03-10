Pilot program bypasses riders who could benefit from free fares

Re “Wu, riders celebrate first day of free-fare bus pilot” (Metro, March 2): Last week’s news about the ride-for-free pilot program seemed exciting. However, in the implementation of the program, made possible through $8 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to aid the economically challenged communities of Boston, there are inadvertent flaws that I hope are an unintended consequence.

I grew up in the area of what was once Dover station on the elevated line, and the bus I rode most frequently was from Kneeland Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Now, at 67, I am homeless and have been dependent on the services provided for that most severe group of the economically challenged. The same bus route connects the lion’s share of homeless services in the city. From the Boston Rescue Mission to St. Francis House and Bridge Over Troubled Waters to the Pine Street Inn and the Southampton Street Shelter, a sizable population of the city’s homeless migrate.