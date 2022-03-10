Ukrainian resistance, Russian oil, US resolve

An oil embargo would entail sacrifice by Americans and our allies in the form of already-soaring fuel costs. But a shutdown of oil and gas purchases that overwhelmingly sustain the Putin regime is likely to inflict enormous damage on Russia, affecting a faltering economy to a point where Putin might need to consider meaningful negotiations that would leave Ukraine’s sovereignty intact.

Even as Ukraine demonstrates an impressive level of resistance against the Russians’ unprovoked and indiscriminate ravaging of their country, broad NATO sanctions so far do not seem to have dissuaded President Putin from his ultimate goal of total subjugation. But increasing armed support from the United States and its allies, unforeseen fierce Ukrainian resistance, and President Biden’s announced embargo of oil and gas purchases from Russia hopefully will combine to force Putin into winding down his war ( “US bans import of Russian oil, gas, coal,” Page A1, March 9).

Putin’s plan for an easy occupation of Ukraine and the greatest destabilization of Europe since World War II is being courageously challenged. Rescuing Ukraine and limiting Russia’s further territorial designs will involve hard and painful choices that the United States and its allies must be prepared to make.

Roger Hirschberg

South Burlington, Vt.





Save fuel, fight for freedom

To support and cherish freedom, every American who can should alternate days of driving with walking, biking, carpooling, or taking public transportation. These are such simple acts of conscience that can supplement the Ukrainians’ fight against Russia’s tyranny and Vladimir Putin’s irrationality.

By saving fuel, we are saving lives. This is poetic justice.

Thomas Friedman

Newton





In the shadow of the Minuteman statue

I live near Lexington, and when I drive by the statue of the Minuteman, standing tall on the Lexington Battle Green, I marvel at those men who left their plows and took up arms against the British.

The men and women of Ukraine, who have lined up to get assault rifles to fight against an invading army, are certainly the modern equivalent.

Al Rossiter

Lincoln