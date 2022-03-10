The scandalous cancan on stage, and more shows Bostonians could see in 1872

On the back side of this undated photo is inscribed a note that the image is of opening night in New York.

At its New York premiere six years earlier, The Black Crook — the plot of which involves black magic — introduced the scandalous cancan to American audiences in a musical extravaganza loosely based on Faust, but really designed to “openly and emphatically” feature “feminine pulchritude,” as the Globe put it. It played to sell-out crowds long after. Charles Dickens saw it after visiting Boston, and called the plot the “the most preposterous peg to hang ballets on that was ever seen.” As for Mark Twain, he said the show “debauched many a pure mind”—and meant that as a compliment. It debuted at the Boston Theatre on this night.

Tuesday / March 5, 1872

The Art World

The Boston Athenaeum on Beacon Street invited visitors to experience great artworks of the world without leaving town, in an Exhibition of Paintings, Statuary, and Chromo-Lithographs, inspired by Italian, German, and Flemish frescoes. Admission was 25 cents. Season tickets were 75 cents.

Wednesday / March 6, 1872

Ballet . . . and Elephants

The Howard Athenaeum would have made P.T. Barnum proud with a show that featured prima ballerina Adele Paglieri, as well as the Walhalla Brothers acrobats, a tightrope walker, a stilt performer, and a “comic elephant” performing “feats that have never been attempted before by any elephant.” Matinee was at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday / March 7, 1872

Classical Greats

Harvard Musical Association presented its Ninth Symphony Concert on this Thursday afternoon at Old Boston Music Hall [the venue where the Boston Symphony Orchestra debuted about about a decade later]. The show featured works from Mendelssohn and Taubert, and culminated in a performance of Schumann’s symphony in C major.

Saturday / March 9, 1872

Star-Crossed Lovers

Mr. R.M. Field, acting manager of Boston Museum, presented a “great special attraction”: Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo and Juliet, starring Miss Annie Clarke as Romeo and Miss Kate Reignolds as Juliet. Held at the Tremont Street theater.

