As baseball returns, stay updated on the latest MLB free-agency news

Pending ratification of a deal between the MLB players and owners, free agency could begin as early as Thursday evening. We’ll be tracking any movement through the league here.

Just a reminder, from a local perspective: pre-lockout, the Red Sox agreed to a one-year deals with pitchers Rich Hill, James Paxton, and Michael Wacha, and dealt Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr.

