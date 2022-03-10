fb-pixel Skip to main content
MLB Free Agency | Live Updates

As baseball returns, stay updated on the latest MLB free-agency news

By Christopher Price, Katie McInerney and Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated March 10, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Who will end up where? Stay up to date with the latest news here.Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Pending ratification of a deal between the MLB players and owners, free agency could begin as early as Thursday evening. We’ll be tracking any movement through the league here.

Just a reminder, from a local perspective: pre-lockout, the Red Sox agreed to a one-year deals with pitchers Rich Hill, James Paxton, and Michael Wacha, and dealt Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr.

Alex Speier: Milton’s Rich Hill, Red Sox pair up again on one-year deal

Alex Speier: Red Sox reach an agreement with lefthander James Paxton on one-year deal

Julian McWilliams: Red Sox agree to one-year deal with righthander Michael Wacha

Alex Speier: In a surprise late-night trade, Red Sox acquire Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects for Hunter Renfroe


Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

