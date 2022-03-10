As baseball returns, stay updated on the latest MLB free-agency news

Pending ratification of a deal between the MLB players and owners, free agency could begin as early as Thursday evening. We’ll be tracking any movement through the league here.
Just a reminder, from a local perspective: pre-lockout, the Red Sox agreed to a one-year deals with pitchers Rich Hill, James Paxton, and Michael Wacha, and dealt Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr.
Alex Speier: Milton’s Rich Hill, Red Sox pair up again on one-year deal
Alex Speier: Red Sox reach an agreement with lefthander James Paxton on one-year deal
Julian McWilliams: Red Sox agree to one-year deal with righthander Michael Wacha
Alex Speier: In a surprise late-night trade, Red Sox acquire Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects for Hunter Renfroe
