Bentley women’s basketball carries momentum of NE10 title into NCAA Division 2 tournament

And that they did, continuing their winning tradition in the first year of longtime assistant coach C White’s tenure as head coach. After topping rival Stonehill in the title game last weekend for their league-record 21st title, the Falcons (19-8) will play Jefferson in the first round of the NCAA Division 2 East Regional Friday on the campus of top-seeded Southern New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H.

Given the ups and downs of the season, they had to run the table in the Northeast-10 conference tournament.

Kari Brekke remembers a team meeting late in the season. Members of the Bentley women’s basketball program looked at each other and understood what they needed to do. It was a simple but stern message: ”do or die.”

“I think we’re peaking at the perfect time,” said Brekke, a senior guard. “This team performs the best when we know our backs are against the wall.”

White has spent all but one year at Bentley since graduating from Westwood High School in 1997. She was a point guard under Hall of Fame coach Barbara Stevens and then her top assistant. White took over after Stevens retired in 2020.

Bentley didn’t have a season last year because of the pandemic, so this is White’s debut campaign.

Is her team playing its best basketball?

“There are some games where we’re really clicking offensively, others where we’re clicking defensively,” White said. “We’ve yet to see the game where we’re really clicking in both. I think we’re right on the edge of that, and it’s perfect timing.”

Two transfers from Division 1 programs are playing pivotal roles at Bentley. Autumn Ceppi (formerly of Bucknell) and Brekke (New Hampshire) found their way to Waltham in different seasons. Ceppi, a graduate student, arrived this year. Brekke came in three years ago.

Both searched for a strong program culture, settling on Bentley.

Ceppi, of Bedford, had a four-year career at Bucknell. A 6-foot wing, she captained the Bison and earned a spot on the Patriot League All-Defense Team as a senior. She played on a team that made it to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

With an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Ceppi wanted to play close to home. She spent summers attending Bentley’s camps and was sure the program would be a sound fit.

“Going somewhere for one year can be scary,” said Ceppi. “And culture, community, coaches, and players are what makes the team. I knew I’d feel really at home, and I was right about that.”

More of a role player at Bucknell, Ceppi has flourished at Bentley. She led the Falcons in scoring (14.3), rebounding (7.7), assists (2.4), and steals (1.7).

Brekki, the America East Rookie of the Year at UNH in 2018-19, is a 5-foot-6-inch senior guard who earned NE10 All-Conference third-team honors this season, averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Bentley had one player on each of the three NE10 All-Conference teams: Ceppi (first), junior guard Ella Thompson (second), and Brekke (third).

Freshman Amanda Kabantu (7.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and sophomore Maggie Whitmore (8.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg) — Maine natives who attended high schools less than 5 miles apart — were NE10 All-Rookie selections. Senior Kolleen Bouchard, sophomores Brooke Obar and Janessa Gonzalez, and freshman Kylie DuCharme also play regular minutes.

Bentley, seeded second in the conference tournament, won its last regular-season game and four more to capture the NE10 crown. The Falcons are eager to prove their potential on the national stage.

“I think we’re one of the hottest teams going into the NCAA Tournament, especially in our region,” Brekke said.