Bill Belichick’s best offensive free-agent signings by position

When selecting the best of the best, we took a few things into account, including overall production, value, and how quickly they acclimated to the New England system. We also added a fourth category for intangibles that measures things like performance in the clutch.

With free agency looming, let’s look at the best signings by position over the course of Bill Belichick’s tenure with the Patriots.

Many of Belichick’s pre-eminent offensive acquisitions like wide receivers Randy Moss and Wes Welker were picked up via trades, while others like tight end Rob Gronkowski were acquired via the draft. This is for free-agent signees only. With that out of the way, let’s get to the offensive side of the ball:

Quarterback: Cam Newton. On the surface, it’s an underwhelming choice, but given Tom Brady’s longevity, New England never had a real need to add a free-agent quarterback for much of Belichick’s tenure. Newton went 7-8 as a starter, completing 66 percent of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with 2,657 passing yards. (He did rush for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.) Also receiving votes: Brian Hoyer, Tim Tebow, Damon Huard.

Antowain Smith won two Super Bowls with the Patriots. Davis, Jim Globe Staff

Running back: Antowain Smith. Smith has an underrated legacy in New England. He rushed for 1,157 yards in 2001, the 10th-best single-season total in franchise history. He also came closer than any running back under Belichick to finish with 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons. Also receiving votes: BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Sammy Morris.

Fullback/third-down back: Have to split it here, as both positions are so integral to the success of the New England offense. At fullback, we’ll go with James Develin, while Dion Lewis will get the nod as the third-down option out of the backfield. Both were under-the-radar free agent additions who ended up playing a big role with the franchise; Develin led the way for a generation of backs, while Lewis caught 85 passes in three seasons with the Patriots. Also receiving votes: Rex Burkhead, Marc Edwards.

Tight end: Hunter Henry. It took a few years for Belichick to land Henry, who he had long coveted. But it paid off nicely for Henry and the franchise last offseason, as he finished the year with 50 catches for 603 yards and nine touchdowns, becoming a favorite target of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Also receiving votes: Christian Fauria, Alge Crumpler.

Wide receiver: David Patten. Like many others on this list, Patten was a street free agent looking for a home. Signed prior to the start of the 2001 season, the eminently dependable veteran became a vital part of the New England passing game, finishing his Patriots’ career with 165 regular-season receptions, 2,513 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with three Super Bowl rings. Also receiving votes: Reche Caldwell.

Danny Amendola played five seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls. Barry Chin

Wide receiver: Danny Amendola. Like Patten, a reliable presence in the passing game who ended up a Super Bowl champion. Amendola, who was initially brought in to ease the departure of Welker, ended up playing five years for the Patriots, catching 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also receiving votes: Donte Stallworth.

Tackle: Tom Ashworth. Ashworth was a workmanlike tackle who started 30 regular-season games for the Patriots in three-plus seasons for New England. His most notable achievement? He caught a touchdown from Tom Brady during a December 2005 win over Tampa Bay.

Guard: Brian Waters. He was one-and-done, but it was a terrific year for Waters, who played in all 16 games at right guard for New England in the last full season (2011) of his career. Also receiving votes: Dan Connolly.

Center: David Andrews. Andrews missed the 2019 season with health issues, but has been rock-solid otherwise, playing at least 97 percent of the snaps in five of the last six seasons and winning a pair of Super Bowls along the way. Also receiving votes: Ryan Wendell, Russ Hochstein, Mike Compton.

Guard: Stephen Neal. Neal’s development took a few years—he was a collegiate wrestler—but by the end of his NFL career, no one was doubting his bona fides. A three-time Super Bowl champion, he was a member of the Patriots from 2001 to 2011. Also receiving votes: Joe Andruzzi.

Tackle: LaAdrian Waddle. A tough position to fill because the Patriots have preferred to draft tackles over the years — and most of them have ended up sticking around for an extraordinary stretch of time (Matt Light, Nate Solder, Sebastian Vollmer). Basically, Waddle wins this spot by default, as he started seven games at tackle in three-plus seasons for New England.

