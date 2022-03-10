Chargers acquiring pass rushing star Khalil Mack from Bears for two picks

In Khalil Mack, the Chargers have found another pass rusher to pair with Joey Bosa.

The Chargers agreed to acquire the defensive end from the Bears in exchange for two draft picks, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t become official until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

The Chargers are expected to send a second-round pick this year and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears for the three-time All-Pro defender.