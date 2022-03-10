Chargers acquiring pass rushing star Khalil Mack from Bears for two picks

In Khalil Mack, the Chargers have found another pass rusher to pair with Joey Bosa.
The Chargers agreed to acquire the defensive end from the Bears in exchange for two draft picks, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t become official until the start of the new league year Wednesday.
The Chargers are expected to send a second-round pick this year and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears for the three-time All-Pro defender.
The move will reunite Chargers coach Brandon Staley with Mack. Staley was Mack’s linebacker coach when the Bears acquired Mack from the Raiders during the 2018 preseason.
Mack, who turned 31 Feb. 22, is entering his ninth NFL season. He was the fifth overall pick by the Raiders in the 2014 draft and was the Associated Press’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. He was traded to the Bears during the 2018 preseason after a contract dispute.
The move helps bolster a Chargers defense that was 23rd last season and tied for 20th with 35 sacks. Bosa had 10½ sacks last season despite often being double-teamed.