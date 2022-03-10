David Pastrnak saves best for last, lifting Bruins to victory in waning seconds of third period

“You still want to gain valuable points for yourself throughout this entire season,” said Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, ahead of Thursday night’s 4-3 victory over Chicago at TD Garden. “Since I’ve been a Bruin here, it’s a winning culture. So we take a lot of pride in not losing two games in a row. We take a lot of pride regardless of our opponent and not losing two games in a row.

The Bruins, on the other hand, are in a playoff race.

The Chicago Blackhawks don’t have the carrot of a postseason berth dangling in front of them. In seventh place in the Central Division, they’re playing out the string on a season already decided.

“I think in the NHL, regardless if you’re in a playoff position or not like them you know, it’s a league where nobody’s going to just come and take a night off.”

Staring at overtime with the game tied at 3 late in the third period, and after being victimized lately by last-minute goals, the Bruins got one of their own to finish off the Blackhawks. David Pastrnak delivered the game winner with 17.2 seconds left to seal the win.

It was Pastrnak’s second goal of the game and 33rd on the season.

The Bruins bounced back after losing to the Kings Monday night in their first game at TD Garden following a six-game road trip.

For the fourth straight game, the Bruins got on the board first.

Charlie Coyle came up with a loose puck in the neutral zone, kicked it up the ice, and chased it down himself. He found Connor Clifton at the blue line and Clifton had a clean look from the slot that Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped with his chest. The carom went to Coyle at the left dot and he finished with a wrist shot for his 13th goal of the season at 4:12 of the first period.

The Blackhawks got it back less than two and a half minutes later. The majority of their scoring this season has come from Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. A four-on-one rush made it easy for the duo, with DeBrincat netting his 34th.

Early in the second period, Nick Foligno had the puck stripped from him along the boards by Jonathan Toews and things went downhill from there. Toews got the puck to Brandon Hagel with only Jeremy Swayman to beat. Hagel made it happen by wrapping around the net and tucking in a shot to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead.

With Matt Grzelcyk out for the second straight game, opportunity came defenseman Jack Ahcan’s way. He was again paired with Carlo and delivered his first career goal to even the game at 2 at the 11:57 mark.

With the Bruins on their third power play of the second period, Ahcan dug the puck out of the corner in the Bruins zone and got it to Brad Marchand.

Marchand tried to get the puck out to the blue line, but his pass ricocheted off the stick of Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty. Ahcan used some slick stick work to collect the puck and wrap it around Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman, setting himself up for a clean look in the slot and cashing in with a wrist shot.

The Blackhawks gave the Bruins another power-play chance less than five minutes later and the Bruins used it to regain the lead. Charlie McAvoy barely looked as he shot a pass across to Pastrnak. Pastrnak ripped a one-timer from 28 feet out for his his 13th power-play goal, giving the Bruins a 3-2 lead after two periods.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.