Derrick White couldn’t be a more seamless fit since joining the Celtics

He has provided more value than that, of course.

When the Celtics acquired Spurs guard Derrick White prior to the Feb. 10 trade deadline, they had already built some momentum and started their climb up the Eastern Conference standings. So although White was brought in to assist this surge, his initial goal was modest.

The Celtics are 9-2 since trading Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and their 2022 first-round pick to San Antonio in exchange for White. The 6-foot-4-inch guard has quickly stepped into a key role off the bench in coach Ime Udoka’s condensed rotation, averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

“They were on a good stretch before I got here, and I just wanted to come in and help them continue that,” White said. “But it’s obviously been fun winning, competing every night. Just looking forward each and every time and knowing that we’ve got a nice advantage, a nice team that we can go out and compete with anybody.”

White spent his first 4½ NBA seasons in San Antonio, so he knew there would be an adjustment playing for a coach other than Gregg Popovich. Udoka was an assistant with the Spurs during White’s first two years there, and Popovich’s influence on him is clear, so that familiarity has helped White’s learning curve. But the systems are hardly identical.

“I’ve been coached one way the whole time and those principles and philosophies since I’ve been in the league,” White said. “I mean, Ime came from there but he’s got his own philosophies and what he wants to handle the coaching, so just getting adjusted to that.

“Obviously, new team and new teammates. They’ve all played together for what seems like forever. I’m just kind of thrown in. So I’m just trying to get on more of what they’ve been doing.”

With talented offensive weapons such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, White knows that the Celtics will not rely on his scoring as much as San Antonio did. So he has focused on making an impact in other ways.

In the locker room after a 115-101 win over the Hornets Wednesday, Udoka did not talk about Tatum’s 44-point eruption, a performance that is slowly becoming the norm. Instead, he pointed out how White and Marcus Smart had combined for 17 assists and just one turnover.

“They’re doing a great job finding guys, passing up good shots to get great ones for others,” Udoka said. “That’s what it is going to take going forward. You can’t rely on one guy, two guys to score all the points.

“We want to have an unselfish team that plays a good, appealing brand of basketball, and I think we’re doing that.”

On defense, White has slid in seamlessly and become a central cog in the league’s top-ranked unit. On one play against Charlotte, he hustled back on defense and faced a three-on-one fast break. It should have been an easy dunk or layup, but White held his ground and knocked the ball away.

He also stood in the lane and drew a pair of charges and now has 22 this season, third in the NBA behind Nets forward Blake Griffin and Heat guard Kyle Lowry.

“Some hurt more than others,” White said with a chuckle. “Depends on positioning, who it is. But just being able to stand there, take it in your chest, and get the call.”

White continues to learn as he goes, and he’s grateful that his on-the-job training is coinciding with the Celtics’ dominance. He said the assistant coaches frequently pull him aside during games and offer slices of defensive instruction, and he turns around and tries to put it to instant use.

“Probably just being more physical early, especially when I’m on the bigs,” White said. “But that’s just something that will come with time, because it’s a little different than what we did in San Antonio. But that’s a big thing they’ve been working on with me.”

