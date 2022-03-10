The double standards at work in the troubling Brittney Griner case

Her situation is particularly scary given the state of the world, with a breakdown of diplomatic relations between the US and Russia over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and plenty of skepticism about what was supposedly found in her suitcase.

Whatever she is known for here at home — being a WNBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, wife, daughter, friend — and whatever the truth is about her detention by Russian customs officials , who say they found hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow, she is an American in custody on foreign soil.

Let’s start with the obvious: The driving force behind any mention of Brittney Griner should be her safety and her welfare.

Advertisement

Yet even as we keep the focus on her well-being and the efforts to get her home, there’s no ignoring the way Griner’s plight exposes deeper issues about women’s sports. From questioning why her situation hasn’t garnered more attention in the never-ending news cycle here at home to wondering why she has been playing pro basketball in Russia at all when she’s already one of the WNBA’s highest-paid players with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner’s story needs to be talked about.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

To the former point about headlines, there is most definitely an issue of safety, as in avoiding angering Russian officials to the point that they make an example of Griner regardless of the facts. When Griner’s wife asked the public to respect their privacy while they attempt to navigate international channels, she was likely speaking to those risks. All we can say to that is “good luck and godspeed.”

But it’s also pretty obvious there is a double standard of popularity working here. One national magazine went as far as writing, “Imagine if Tom Brady were being held by Russian officials right now,” using the metric that, like Brady, Griner finished her last pro season second in MVP voting. The point is clear, if overstated, reflecting all the side-by-side differences in men’s and women’s pro sports in this country in everything from investment to salaries to ratings to attendance.

Advertisement

But there’s another answer too — and that is the fact that Brady would never have been overseas playing a second, supplemental season of football. He never would have needed to.

But that’s part of the equation in the WNBA, where many of the league’s top players double, triple, and even quadruple their league salaries with teams that are not restricted by a salary cap ($1,379,200 per team in the WNBA) or a maximum player salary ($228,094). While those structures surely helped keep the league viable for more than a quarter-century, the times are changing and player salaries need to keep pace.

When one coach can earn the equivalent of an entire team’s salary pool — Las Vegas’s Becky Hammon reportedly earns north of a million a year — the optics are bad. When one franchise can earn a hefty fine for spending too much, as the New York Liberty were for splurging on charter flights after experiencing logistical nightmares on commercial travel, the optics are bad. When another fledgling league can allocate a reported $1.1 million to keep a star playing at home, as the National Women’s Soccer League recently did with the Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman, the optics are bad.

Advertisement

No wonder the WNBA has nothing to offset the allure of the competition and money overseas.

Again, those issues remain for the moment secondary to Griner’s safety, a feeling captured eloquently by South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who last summer led Griner and Team USA to an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

“I can’t stop thinking about and praying for Brittney Griner,” Staley tweeted Wednesday. “My prayer is for her to find the perfect peace and strength to get [through] each day … and a special prayer for those who are working for her immediate release. Please keep them lifted in prayer until she’s stateside.”

Staley is about as loud a voice as you can find in women’s basketball, so her interest in the story and willingness to speak up about it is not surprising. Some politicians are speaking up too, including fellow Baylor alum and former Bears football player Colin Allred, a US Representative from Texas.

“I’m sure her lawyer in Russia is working through the process. But every day for anyone being held, particularly being held overseas, is a lifetime,” Allred told reporters Wednesday. “I recognize that for her friends and family, this must be an incredibly difficult time.

“And for her, I’m sure the uncertainty about what’s happening is probably just terrible. And so, hopefully, whatever happens, we can get this moving quickly and get her out.”

In many other corners of the sporting world, however, the silence has been deafening, with Griner’s plight barely cracking the discussions of a Russell Wilson trade or another baseball labor proposal. Whatever the reason, here’s hoping the silence is eventually broken and Griner’s safe return is secured.

Advertisement

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.