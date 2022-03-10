Harvard draws a blank vs. Minnesota Duluth in first-round exit of NCAA women’s hockey tournament

Hughes scored a natural hat trick to lead Minnesota Duluth to a 4-0 shutout of the ninth-seeded Crimson in Harvard’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 in a game played at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

In the lead-up to the Harvard women’s hockey team opening-round matchup against eighth-seeded Minnesota Duluth, it was noted that the Bulldogs’ Gabbie Hughes could “snipe from anywhere.”

It was the third time this season Harvard (22-10-1) and Minn. Duluth (25-11-1) had played each other, and the first meeting in this new NCAA postseason format, which included an expanded field of 11 teams and an opening round.

It did not take long for Hughes to get things rolling.

Thirty-nine seconds into the game, Elizabeth Giguere sent a pass from the back of the net to Hughes, who put the puck past Harvard goaltender Becky Dutton’s left skate to give Minn. Duluth a 1-0 lead.

Dutton made a stellar save ten seconds later on Bulldogs’ forward Clara Van Wieren.

Five minutes later, Harvard standout first-year Taze Thompson logged the Crimson’s first quality shot of the game, which wound up being turned away by goaltender Emma Söderberg, who was playing in just her second game since returning from a stint on the Swedish Olympic Team.

Harvard maintained possession in the Bulldogs’ zone in the middle of the first period, taking an 8-3 shots advantage, but was unable to convert. Minn. Duluth threatened late, but Dutton made two quick saves on shots by Giguere and Mannon McMahon.

The second period opened as a carbon copy of the first.

Twenty-five seconds in, Anna Klein and Giguere set up Hughes, who again snuck the puck past Dutton’s left side to expand Minn. Duluth’s lead to 2-0..

Midway through the frame, Dutton made an unbelievable save that left her opponents shaking their heads. Giguere merely had to putt the puck into an open Harvard net, but Dutton recovered and instantly pounced on top of it to deny the scoring bid. Dutton made 26 saves while her defense made 10 blocks.

Hughes recorded the hat trick 13 minutes into the second period, again off a pass from her linemate Giguere.

The Bulldogs maintained controlled the puck, but Harvard’s Mia Biotti tried to get the Crimson going right before the second-period intermission. Biotti’s sterling scoring opportunity wound up being turned away by Söderberg, who stopped 27 Harvard shots in posting her fifth shutout of the season.

Harvard’s defensive confusion led to Minn Duluth’s fourth goal of the evening when McKenzie Hewett capitalized on a clear lane to the net for an insurance tally that punctuated the scoring for the Bulldogs.

. . .

Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 1 — In the opening round game at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena, the Badgers (26-7-4) prevailed in a penalty-filled affair toset up a national championship game rematch with the third-ranked Huskies in the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

Maddi Wheeler and Daryl Watts scored Wisconsin’s first two goals of a game during which both teams combined for 13 penalties, with the Badgers traveling to the box eight times.

With two minutes remaining in the game, Clarkson’s Nicole Gosling scored to bring the Golden Knights (22-12-3) within one, but Delaney Drake scored an empty-netter with 18 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Badgers.

