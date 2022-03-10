Juwan Howard returns from five-game suspension, but Michigan suffers loss in Big Ten Tournament opener

Noah Fernandes had a career-high 29 points as 10-seed UMass beat seven-seed George Washington 99-88 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament . T.J. Weeks Jr. had 15 points for UMass (15-16). C.J. Kelly also scored 15 points. Trent Buttrick had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Joe Bamisile had 25 points for the Colonials (12-18). Brayon Freeman added 18 points and seven assists. James Bishop had 15 points.

Juwan Howard was on his best behavior in Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament opener. Sure, he worked the officials. Yes, he spent most of Thursday’s game barking out instructions to his players. He even hugged Indiana’s players and coaches in the handshake line. But after serving a five-game, league-imposed suspension for taking a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft on Feb. 20, the Wolverines coach was much more muted as Michigan’s NCAA Tournament hopes may have slipped away with a 74-69 loss to the Hoosiers.

Georgia fires Tom Crean after four seasons

Georgia coach Tom Crean has been fired in a much-anticipated announcement a day after the end of a 26-loss season. Georgia announced Crean will not return for his fifth season. The quick decision came less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs’ 86-51 loss to Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa on Wednesday night. Georgia (6-26) set a school record for most losses in a season while losing its final 12 games.Crean was 47-75 overall and 15-58 in SEC games in four seasons. He was been unable to duplicate the success he enjoyed at Marquette, where he advanced to the Final Four, or Indiana, where he coached three Sweet 16 teams .... The winningest basketball coach in Ivy League history — men or women — Harvard women’s coach Kathy Delaney-Smith will retire at the end of this season. That could come as soon as this Friday, when the fourth-seeded Crimson meet No. 1 Princeton in the conference tournament semifinals. She will leave behind not just an unmatched resume but also a legacy of fighting for gender equity that began when Title IX was in its early stages and women’s teams had to fight for practice time, locker room access and jerseys with their names on them — just like the men had ... Bruce Weber resigned as the basketball coach at Kansas State , one day after the struggling Wildcats lost to West Virginia in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament to cap a third straight losing season. He didn’t walk away quietly.

HOCKEY

Pioneer and Bruins legend Willi O’Ree named to Pride’s ownership group

The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) announced that the Boston Pride has named Bruins legend and Hockey Hall of Fame member Willie O’Ree to the organization’s ownership group. O’Ree adds to the growing number of diverse hockey icons and community leaders to join the PHF, becoming a minority owner of the reigning Isobel Cup champions. O’Ree famously broke the NHL’s color barrier on January 18, 1958, as a 22-year-old member of the Boston Bruins. His number 22 jersey was retired by the organization 64 years later.

Rasmus Ristolainen signs 5-year extension

The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year contract extension, the team announced. The deal is worth $5.1 million a year, Flyers president of hockey operations and general manager Chuck Fletcher said. It comes 11 days before the NHL trade deadline. The 6-foot-4 Ristolainen is in his first season with the Flyers and has two goals with 11 assists in 49 games while averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time. He leads the team with 177 hits, which ranks third among NHL defensemen, and has 90 blocked shots ... The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without No. 1 goaltender Jack Campbell for at least the next two weeks because of a rib injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe said. Keefe said the 30-year-old Campbell “tweaked something” a while ago and then aggravated the issue during a 26-save performance in Tuesday night’s 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken ... The Vegas Golden Knights sent home starting goalie Robin Lehner to further evaluate a lower-body injury. Coach Pete DeBoer announced the decision, with the Golden Knights preparing to play the Buffalo Sabres in the second stop of a four-game road trip.

SOCCER

MLS using $25 million loan to promote economic justice

Major League Soccer will leverage a $25 million loan from a coalition of Black-owned banks in an effort to promote economic equity and justice. The partnership announced with the nonprofit National Black Bank Foundation aims to grow the banks’ capital through interest earned and fees — which in turn creates the capacity for new lines of credit for loans in communities of color. MLS says it is the first time a major sports league in the United States has entered into a major transaction with exclusively Black-owned banks. Ashley Bell, NBBF founder, and general counsel, said the result will be access to capital for prospective homeowners, businesses, and faith-based organizations.

BASKETBALL

Knicks Cam Reddis out for season

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder separation, the team announced . Reddish’s timeline for recovery will be six weeks, so he is expected to be able to have a full summer of work ahead of the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN ... With All-Star center Jarrett Allen sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed big man Moses Brown to a 10-day contract. The 7-foot-2 Brown, who played for Dallas earlier this season, is expected to be available for Friday’s game in Miami.