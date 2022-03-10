fb-pixel Skip to main content
ACC Men's Tournament | Miami 71, BC 69 (OT)

Miami eliminates BC men in quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament

From staff and wire reportsUpdated March 10, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Miami's Charlie Moore ( center) battles for a loose ball with Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (left) and Makai Ashton-Langford (right) during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Boston College men’s basketball team was elminated from the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday after absorbing a heart-breaking 71-69 loss in overtime against the fourth-seeded Miami Hurricanes, who rallied for a winning transition layup by Jordan Miller that beat the buzzer.

The 13th-seeded Eagles (13-20), who reached the ACC quarters after scoring an 82-77 victory over fifth-seeded Wake Forest on Wednesday, were led by Quinten Post, who had 14 points.

Jaeden Zackery hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 21.5 seconds left that drew the Eagles even, 65-65. BC almost pulled it out in regulation when Miami’s Isaiah Wong turned over the ball with less than 10 seconds left.

Brevin Galloway pounced on the loose ball in the open backcourt and let fly a last-gasp 3-point heave from half court that drew iron as the buzzer sounded at the end of regulation, sending the game into OT, where the Hurricanes (23-9) pulled it out on Miller’s winning basket.

Miami's Jordan Miller (11) scores the game-winning layup at the buzzer in overtime against Boston College.John Minchillo/Associated Press


