Mike Tyson visits Lowell cannabis dispensary, Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson spent Thursday in Lowell, where he visited a cannabis dispensary to promote his Tyson 2.0 brand and was honored at the New England Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions Finals at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, officials said.
Tyson’s appearance at the championship and his plan to promote his cannabis brand while in Lowell were announced earlier this week by officials at Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
His visit to the Cannabist dispensary in Lowell was announced by the dispensary last week and reported Thursday by WBZ news radio journalist Karyn Regal.
Officials at the dispensary and at the auditorium did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday night.
The director of the Golden Gloves championship told the Globe on Wednesday they were excited to welcome Tyson back to Lowell. He competed in the Golden Gloves tournament in 1983, winning the heavyweight title.
“It’s a great thing, that he’s happy to do that and give back to the sport,” Bob Russo, the Lowell tournament director and national president for the Golden Gloves, said earlier this week. “We’re super excited to have him. He’s a real icon of the sport, and we’re just happy that he’ll help our program.”
