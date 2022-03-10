Mike Tyson visits Lowell cannabis dispensary, Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson spent Thursday in Lowell, where he visited a cannabis dispensary to promote his Tyson 2.0 brand and was honored at the New England Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions Finals at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, officials said.

Tyson’s appearance at the championship and his plan to promote his cannabis brand while in Lowell were announced earlier this week by officials at Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

His visit to the Cannabist dispensary in Lowell was announced by the dispensary last week and reported Thursday by WBZ news radio journalist Karyn Regal.