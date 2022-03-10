MLB owners, players finally agree on something — an international draft — and the ball is in the owners’ court

Talks were expected to continue through much or all of Thursday.

With the sticky international draft issue behind it, MLB turned its attention Thursday afternoon to finalizing a counterproposal covering remaining issues to the players, who submitted their last proposal Wednesday afternoon.

Urgency to completely bridge all remaining gaps ramped up even further Thursday, with MLB still seeing a way to squeeze in all 162 games if a deal can be consummated in the very near future.

That reconfigured full season would start about a week later than the original March 31 Opening Day (which is no longer possible) and end in early October (a few days later than originally scheduled).

The sides have made progress in the past few days by narrowing their differences in core economic areas.

After the players submitted their proposal Wednesday, they were surprised to learn that MLB wanted finality on implementing the international draft it seeks, and that CBA talks could not proceed without a resolution. The league linked an international draft — which the players have rejected during these talks and have been historically hesitant toward — to removing draft-pick compensation, which the players want.

The compromise reached Thursday was that the parties agreed to negotiate on an international draft, but gave themselves about four months, until July 25, to reach a deal for it beginning in 2024. If there’s a deal, MLB would remove draft-pick compensation. If there’s no deal, the status quo — no international draft and continued draft compensation — would remain.

