Some budget-friendly free agents who could help the Patriots on defense

New England struggled down the stretch, losing three of its final four games, capped by a demoralizing defeat on the banks of Lake Erie, when Josh Allen and the Bills stampeded their rivals into submission on every possession.

The Patriots defense went through a ferocious stretch midway through the 2021 season that saw the unit rolling over and through opponents during a seven-game winning streak that culminated with a windswept win at Buffalo.

The Patriots went into their Week 14 bye week as the hottest team in the NFL, then were continuously cold-cocked when they returned from their break.

It was an unfortunate ending for a defense that sputtered early as a bunch of new faces learned to adjust to multiple looks and the staff figured out how to best employ its weapons.

The late-season collapse, which included an inability to stop the run or consistently pressure the quarterback, flummoxed players and coaches alike.

“I think we have to take a good long look again, not at just one game, but at all 18,” coach Bill Belichick said after the morning after the season ended. “[The finale] was the least competitive game that we played last year. So again, is that what we are or is that a bad night? We’ll see when we start playing again next, I guess.”

The games are a ways away, but the planning has started to fix a defense that will look a lot different next season, with several key players likely employed elsewhere.

Revamping the linebacking corps (a few stalwarts are free agents) and finding a replacement for Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson (likely headed toward a big payday elsewhere) are at the top of the to-do list.

The Patriots won’t have a ton of dough to throw at free agents, so here’s a look at some potential fits that may not command top dollar.

Edge

If you can’t beat them, go get them: Jerry Hughes (with Buffalo in 2021).

Long a fixture in Buffalo — and a Belichick favorite — the 12-year veteran may be hard to pry away but it’s worth a try. He’s no longer a full-time player, but he could be a situational pass rusher and counselor to some of the Patriots’ younger players, including Chase Winovich.

Next-best option: Justin Houston (Baltimore).

He has bounced around the last few years after bouncing quarterbacks around for most of his career, and Foxborough could be the next best stop.

Tackle

The return of a favorite: Akiem Hicks (Chicago).

One of the meanest Monsters of the Midway the last few seasons, Hicks saw his career take off during his brief stay (13 games) in New England in 2015. He has the skill set (size, strength, athleticism) that allows him to be a stout run defender and a quarterback menace. His presence could help Christian Barmore’s development.

Next best option: Folorunso Fatukasi (NY Jets).

This UConn product is a run-defending terror, though it’s possible he’s too rich for the Patriots’ blood.

One caveat: If Trey Flowers becomes a salary-cap casualty in Detroit, he immediately vaults to the top of the wish list at this spot.

Linebacker

Clear-cut no-brainer (Part 1): Dont’a Hightower (New England).

His strengths go way beyond the physicality he brings to the field — and that’s considerable. It’s a total cliché to call Hightower a coach on the field, but he is what he is. His recognition and communication skills are elite, and his ability to deliver teeth-loosening shoulder blows to linemen to create space often goes overlooked.

Put him with Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater as guys who absolutely command respect on the field and in the locker room. When he speaks, people listen.

Next-best option: Josh Bynes (Baltimore).

One of the most underrated tackling machines of the last decade, Bynes is always around the ball. An early-down dominant run defender, he’d put up serious numbers in New England.

Safety

Clear-cut no-brainer (Part 2): Devin McCourty (New England).

Few people not named Belichick know this defense better. Similar to Hightower, McCourty’s ability to deliver messages and set the pieces in place on the back end is huge. He still has the quickness and closing burst to be effective in coverage, and he’s a wrap-up tackler.

With a youth infusion coming at corner, it’s imperative to have a leader like McCourty around for those guys to rely on.

Next-best option: Quandre Diggs (Seattle).

It may be a stretch to think he’ll be underpriced, but he’s coming off a broken leg and could be willing to take a prove-it deal, especially with some recruiting from good pal Adrian Phillips.

Cornerback

A double dip from Western New York: Levi Wallace (Buffalo).

Belichick & Co. are very familiar with Wallace, who has been a steady performer at Alabama and during his 52 starts as a Bill. He is an excellent and instinctive athlete who can line up on the boundary or in the slot. He will help out in run support as well.

Next best option: Jason McCourty (Miami).

There’s only one thing better than one McCourty. If big brother Jason (OK, just barely) is healthy and still has the desire to play, his veteran presence would be appreciated.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.